Fans forced to leave F1 spectator zones for practice session

After an hourslong delay, the second round of Las Vegas Grand Prix practice commenced at 2:30 a.m. Friday, but fans weren’t in the stands to witness it.

Grandstand in front of The Mirage sits empty eqarly Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix practice session. (Sean Hemmersmeir/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Work is performed on a manhole following the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

A water valve cover coming loose on the track and damaging multiple vehicles, including Carlos Sainz’s Team Ferrari car, led to officials having to ensure the dozens of other covers were securely in place before F1 cars could again hit the 3.8-mile circuit.

With that process taking 2½ hours to complete, Formula One, its governing body, the FIA, and grand prix officials decided it was best to close off the grandstands and hospitality areas ahead of the later-than-scheduled practice round.

“There is no higher priority at a Formula 1 race than the safety and security of drivers, fans and staff alike,” a joint statement issued early Friday morning from race officials said. “Given the lateness of the hour and logistical concerns regarding the safe movement of fans and employees out of the circuit, LVGP made the difficult decision to close the fan zones prior to the beginning of Free Practice 2.”

The usual Las Vegas Valley Water District valve covers were replaced along the track before the practice round by race officials with their own covers that met Las Vegas Grand Prix specifications, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal. The new valve covers were installed by Las Vegas Paving, and the previous water district covers will be reinstalled after race weekend, the person indicated.

Fan who remained in the spectator zones at 1:30 a.m. were forced to leave after catching less than 10 minutes of F1 cars on the track.

Las Vegas resident John Megna and his two adult children were seated in the Sphere grandstands Thursday evening, where they each paid $2,258 for three-day race tickets. To only catch a few minutes of F1 drivers practicing before being forced to leave left a bad taste in Megna’s mouth, calling it “an absolute disaster for the fans.”

After seeing only nine minutes of the 120 minutes of scheduled practice, fans who remained in the stands at that point attempted to stay even after announcements telling them to clear out were played over the speaker system. That announcement began at 1:28 a.m.. By 1:45, a standoff of sorts ensued, as fans who were aware that practice was planned to restart at 2 wanted to stay to view what they paid to see.

“All the fans were kicked out prior to the second practice session,” Megna said via email. “Most fans wouldn’t leave after announcements were made, so police were used to clear the stands.”

Megna also said all the bathrooms were locked as fans made their way out of the area.

“Many people commented that this would be like the Raiders or Golden Knights playing for five minutes, then stopping, kicking all the fans out and then resuming play,” Megna said.

If F1 doesn’t refund everyone in attendance, Megna hopes it at least offers fans who purchased single-day tickets to Thursday’s practice session their money back — especially Nevada residents who purchased specially priced $200 tickets that were only made available to locals.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials weren’t immediately available for comment on the potential for refunds.

The single practice was extended to 90 minutes in length to make up for session one being cut short to keep race weekend on schedule for the final two days of racing action.

“With a full round of practice successfully completed, LVGP looks forward to providing a safe and entertaining race weekend for all,” the joint statement said.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill called the incident “disappointing,” noting that it would’ve been better if it didn’t happen at all. Hill also pointed out that although officials always hope for the best, they plan for the worst, with a team of experts ready to address any issue, like they did the water valve situation Thursday night into Friday morning.

“So there are crews and materials out here to repair anything that would come up,” Hill said. “We understand the importance of this event to Las Vegas and to Formula One. So all of those contingencies have been anticipated, and there are numerous crews out here to get to work on this.”

Despite the issues Megna and his two kids will be back Friday night for practice session 3 and qualifying, this time with his wife joining the group with hopes the experience is much more enjoyable.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life and feel that this disastrous start is an embarrassment to F1 and Las Vegas and complete robbery of all the fans in attendance,” Megna said.

