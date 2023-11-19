50°F
Formula 1

Fans tear down screens to get a glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2023 - 6:17 am
 
Fans tear down a screen meant to block views of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. (Lorraine ...
Fans tear down a screen meant to block views of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. (Lorraine Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans cut holes into a fence netting to watch the final Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on S ...
Fans cut holes into a fence netting to watch the final Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

They were meant to block the views of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. But some Formula 1 fans would not be denied.

Fans tore down screens on Saturday night to get a glimpse of the inaugural F1 race, which saw Max Verstappen become the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix champion.

The screens were installed to obstruct the view of the Grand Prix course, but caused controversy.

The race was the culmination of an up-and-down weekend that started with a loose manhole cover canceling the first practice session, but the Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered an exciting race for fans to take in.

The race drew 315,000 fans, including actors, athletes, musicians and other celebrities.

