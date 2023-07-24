Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix paving continues with lane closures coming

The first Sphere portions of the Formula 1 race circuit were paved over the weekend, and more roads will be affected in the coming months.

A person directs traffic while the street is under construction for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on July 10, 2023, at the intersection of Audrie Lane and Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first Sphere portions of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit were paved over the weekend, with a bevy of road impacts planned over the next few months on the rest of the 3.8-mile track.

Crews will continue initial track paving operations through Sept. 1 on the public portions of the F1 track, while final paving work will kick off on July 31 on Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Sphere.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix track includes portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. The inaugural grand prix weekend is scheduled to take place Nov. 16-18, with the race itself beginning at 10 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Initial paving operations are expected to be completed over the next several weeks. Through Friday work will take place on Koval northbound and at the intersection of Spring Mountain and Las Vegas Boulevard. Operations then shift to Koval southbound between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1.

Lane and road closures include:

— Rolling lane closures on the east side of Koval northbound between Flamingo Road and Westchester Drive. This work began on Sunday night and is expected to go through 3 p.m. on Friday.

— Closures at the intersection of Spring Mountain eastbound and westbound at Las Vegas Boulevard from 9 p.m. on Monday until 9 a.m. on Friday. There will be no through traffic allowed on Sands westbound or on Spring Mountain eastbound. Motorists traveling on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to drive north and south through the intersection.

— Rolling lane closures southbound on the west side of Koval between Westchester Drive and Flamingo running between Aug. 28 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 1.

The final track paving operations kicking off next week are to include seven sections, with five being in the public right of way and two (F1 paddock site and the Sphere) being on private property.

Those sections are:

— July 31-Aug. 4 on Sands between the Sphere and Las Vegas Boulevard.

— Aug. 7-Aug. 11 on Las Vegas Boulevard between Treasure Island and Bellagio.

— Aug. 14-Aug. 18 on Las Vegas Boulevard between Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

— Aug. 21-Aug. 25 on Harmon between Planet Hollywood Resort and Koval.

— Sept. 24-Sept. 29 around the paddock site.

— Sept. 18-Sept 22 around the Sphere site.

— Oct. 2-Oct. 6 on Koval between the paddock site and the Sphere.

