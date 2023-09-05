91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Formula 1

Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 2:49 pm
 
The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock b ...
The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building is seen, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. The building structure is constructed at the center of 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will feature elevations of between 54 feet and 74 feet in height. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is looking to change the name of one of its buildings to avoid affiliation with the man behind the Oct. 1 mass shooting, officials said Tuesday.

Formula 1 representative Stephanie Allen said race officials had recently been informed of the correlation of the use of the word “paddock” on their building site with the name Stephen Paddock, the gunman who perpetrated the worst mass shooting in U.S. history during the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

Allen said paddock is a word used globally to describe the building that houses drivers’ garages, but told Clark County Commissioners that officials were looking at changing the name out of sensitivity to the community.

Once completed, the building will span 300,000-square-feet over four levels at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will serve as a hub during November’s Las Vegas Grand Prix race.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
AG’s office trying to avoid paying jury award to prisoner, attorneys say
AG’s office trying to avoid paying jury award to prisoner, attorneys say
2
Henderson to vote on changing code for rural neighborhoods
Henderson to vote on changing code for rural neighborhoods
3
1 October memorial to ‘bring healing to our community,’ approved by county
1 October memorial to ‘bring healing to our community,’ approved by county
4
Embattled head of county’s juvenile justice services ousted
Embattled head of county’s juvenile justice services ousted
5
Clark County to receive 1 October memorial recommendation
Clark County to receive 1 October memorial recommendation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
F1 paddock at 80% complete; work crews race to finish line
F1 paddock at 80% complete; work crews race to finish line
Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule, road closures revealed
Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule, road closures revealed
Las Vegas Grand Prix show car makes pit stop on Strip
Las Vegas Grand Prix show car makes pit stop on Strip
Paving of F1 track in Las Vegas nearing completion
Paving of F1 track in Las Vegas nearing completion
Want free views of F1? Just buy this penthouse suite
Want free views of F1? Just buy this penthouse suite
‘A special feature’: Bridges key to Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic plan
‘A special feature’: Bridges key to Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic plan