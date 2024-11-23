Formula One fans in Las Vegas get creative to watch qualifying

By 10:30 p.m., a crowd had formed near the outside entrance of the Venetian’s Grand Canal shops. The patio-like plaza had a distant view of the race track — but no security guards.

By 10:30 p.m., a crowd had formed near the outside entrance of the Venetian's Grand Canal shops. (Akiya Dillon).

Joe Rueda, who goes by @BabyKhaled702 on social media platforms, streamed Friday's qualifier match using a 10-foot-long selfie stick propped above fencing meant to deter onlookers (Akiya Dillon).

Formula One fans on the Strip got creative to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s qualifying on Friday night.

By 10:30 p.m., a crowd had formed near the outside entrance of the Venetian’s Grand Canal shops. The patio-like plaza had a distant view of the race track — but no security guards.

Kamila Aceves watched cars whiz by with her parents and siblings. The family, who had driven from California, bought tickets for Saturday’s race but not Friday’s qualifying. But they still hoped to catch some of the action Friday.

“This is our first time seeing it live,” Aceves said. “Our whole family loves it.”

Initially, Aceves said, they had trouble finding somewhere to stand. They “just kept walking” from their room at the Excalibur and eventually stumbled upon the view at the Venetian.

Meanwhile, further down Las Vegas Boulevard, Joe Rueda, who goes by @BabyKhaled702 on social media platforms, streamed Friday’s qualifying using a 10-foot-long selfie stick propped above fencing meant to deter onlookers.

Rueda said he had not received any complaints from Metro officers or security guards because he was not “interfering with the walkway.” One officer, he said, even called him a “genius.”

