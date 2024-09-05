F1 plans rooftop ice skating rink during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

The Las Vegas Skate Circuit is a 2,600-square-foot rink that will be located on the Paddock Club Rooftop.

Formula One plans to include a rooftop ice skating rink on its pit building during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

The Las Vegas Skate Circuit is a 2,600-square-foot rink that will be located on the Paddock Club Rooftop, where those with Paddock Club passes can show their moves on the ice, while racing occurs below.

For folks a little skittish about braving the ice, F1 team-branded skating aids will be available to ensure they can make a lap around the synthetic ice rink without crashing.

The rink will be surrounded by lounge seating and a nearby bar, where signature cocktails and treats will be available.

The upscale offering comes at a premium price, as Paddock Club tickets start out at around $15,000 for a three-day pass, for race weekend planned for Nov. 21-23.

Aside from the ice skating experience located on top of the building, guests also will have access to Paddock Club Rooftop, where an open-air nightclub produced by LIV Las Vegas will feature top-tier DJ talent. The rooftop offers 360-degree views of the circuit and the Strip.

Paddock Club guests will have access to all-inclusive, specially curated food offerings and premium open bars, with specialty cocktails, spirits, beer, wine and soft drinks. Also included are meet-and-greets with F1 legends, pit lane walks and a truck tour.

Access to the East Harmon Zone, where live entertainment and driver interviews will occur, is also included in the high-end hospitality package.

