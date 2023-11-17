56°F
Formula 1

Formula One practice halted over issue with track

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 9:04 pm
 
Updated November 16, 2023 - 9:50 pm
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. rounds the track during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The entrance to pit lane for drives during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first practice for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix ended abruptly Thursday as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was forced to stop in the third sector just eight minutes into the session, bringing out red flags.

The race stewards announced the session would not be resumed.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One, cited a problem with a drain cover on the track.

“We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover, which is the reason for the current delay,” the FIA said in a statement.

A second practice is scheduled for midnight, but there is no word on its status.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recorded the fastest lap at 1:40.909, though five drivers weren’t able to record times before the session ended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

