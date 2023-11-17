Formula One practice halted over issue with track

The first practice for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix ended abruptly Thursday as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was forced to stop eight minutes into the session.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. rounds the track during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The entrance to pit lane for drives during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The race stewards announced the session would not be resumed.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One, cited a problem with a drain cover on the track.

“We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover, which is the reason for the current delay,” the FIA said in a statement.

Following an FIA inspection, it was found a concrete frame around a manhole cover had failed during FP1. The FIA are commencing checks on all other covers across the circuit. Any changes to scheduling will be advised in due course.#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2023

A second practice is scheduled for midnight, but there is no word on its status.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recorded the fastest lap at 1:40.909, though five drivers weren’t able to record times before the session ended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

