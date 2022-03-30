Formula One set to make Las Vegas announcement Wednesday evening

It appears details behind the long-rumored Formula One Las Vegas Strip race will be officially revealed Wednesday evening.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

It appears details behind the long-rumored Formula One Las Vegas Strip race could be officially revealed Wednesday evening.

Formula One officials took to their Twitter account Wednesday morning and teased an announcement slated for 7:30 p.m. with sounds of race cars and a shadowy depiction of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign with the message “stay tuned” on it. The Strip with the Linq’s High Roller attraction prominently standing out were also included in the graphic.

With talks between local and F1 officials occurring since last year, a source told the Review-Journal earlier this month the chance of a race taking place on the Strip is “very real” and that an announcement was “imminent.”

Plans tentatively include drivers racing in-and-around the Strip with areas around the Bellagio and further north. Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard would be temporarily shut down to host the race.

Earlier this year a source noted that the race wouldn’t be a one time thing and that it’s likely the Las Vegas race becomes F1’s flagship U.S. race.

The abundance of pedestrian bridges that stretch across the Strip at several points are viewed as a valuable asset for the race, the source noted. They would offer prime spots for spectators to take in the race and eliminate the need for F1 to construct temporary viewing structures.

F1 would be responsible for temporary road improvements, including sealing sewer manholes and adding concrete barriers along Las Vegas Boulevard.

The race would mark the first time Las Vegas hosted a Formula One race since a 1981-82 race held in the Caesars Palace parking lot.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.