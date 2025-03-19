Grand Prix Plaza nets prestigious sustainability distinction

The Las Vegas home of Formula One recently netted a prestigious sustainability achievement as it is set to be open year-round for non-Las Vegas Grand Prix events.

The Grand Prix Plaza entrance is seen, on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas home of Formula One recently netted a prestigious sustainability achievement as it readies set to be open year-round for non-Las Vegas Grand Prix events.

Grand Prix Plaza last month was awarded LEED Silver certification for new construction by the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED certification means that a building meets certain guidelines for sustainable design and energy efficiency, showing a commitment to the environment.

The space features the pit building for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which serves as the hub of activity on race weekends and is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

“We’re really excited for the LEED certification, silver is quite notable, it’s being certified for new construction,” Jeremy Walters, LVGP community engagement director, told the Review-Journal. “It’s really important that when we’re investing in the local community that we’re doing things that are meaningful for the people that live and work here.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix’s sustainability efforts are working off F1’s larger goal of becoming net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The award, highlighting F1’s sustainability efforts, was based on various areas, with Grand Prix Plaza standing out on three specific sections.

Water efficiency

With water conservation being top of mind for all Southern Nevadans F1 is no different. Grand Prix Plaza uses drought-tolerant landscaping and irrigation, water-saving systems, highly efficient plumbing fixtures and mechanical cooling.

“We’ve reduced both indoor and outdoor water use at Grand Prix Plaza, utilizing several different methods,” Walters said. “One of which is mechanical cooling on the building. You won’t find any evaporative cooling, so no water use there.”

Grand Prix Plaza also features sub-surface drip irrigation to water the landscaping around the 39-acre site.

Location and transportation

Grand Prix Plaza being located diagonally from Top Golf at the MGM Grand and just off the Strip opens multiple transportation options for customers traveling to the space.

A Las Vegas Monorail Stop at MGM Grand, which operates with zero emissions, ride hailing options and walkability from the nearby Strip, was found to be favorable by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“Location plays a significant part in LEED certification as well,” Walters said. “The site itself from inception was previously distributed land, so that is a good scoring point for LEED certification… Part of that is that specific location to public transit.”

The monorail is also a big transportation mode during race weekends, when the 3.8-mile track is in place around the resort corridor and movement around the circuit is restricted.

Innovation

The grand prix team has multiple sustainability strategies in use at the plaza. They include site management and green cleaning policies and green education opportunities and social equity for employees.

“We’re proud to see Grand Prix Plaza recognized for its sustainable design and commitment to a greener future for motorsports,” Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement.

Grand Prix Plaza joins other Las Vegas sports facilities Allegiant Stadium, which was awarded LEED gold certification in 2023 and T-Mobile Arena being LEED gold certified in 2016.

Sustainability initiatives

Ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, a partnership involving the grand prix, MGM Grand and the Southern Nevada Water Authority launched a unique atmospheric water generator. The generator was added to a cooling tower at MGM Grand to capture water that would otherwise evaporate.

The amount of water generated from the water generator annually is enough to offset Grand Prix Plaza’s annual water use, outpacing officials’ original goal of offsetting water use during race week only. Since the generator is working so efficiently, grand prix officials plan to further its use by maximizing the output of the device.

Grand Prix Plaza is set to launch year-round use later this month, offering fans several interactive activations and karting experiences along with merchandise and food and beverage offerings. When that kicks off the sustainability efforts of the space will be amplified. Plans call for using reusable dining ware at Grand Prix Plaza’s food and beverage outlet, Fuel and Fork, with a push to limit the use of single-use plastics year around.

Additionally, over 171,000 pounds of food and beverage items were donated to local food banks and 75,000 pounds of food scraps were recycled following the 2024 grand prix.

Race officials will seek to further its reach in food donations following other future races.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to maximize those benefits, to get the food in the hands of those who need it most,” Walters said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.