Grand Prix Plaza opens to F1 fans in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Formula One fans lined up out the door Friday morning to be among the first to get a taste of Grand Prix Plaza Friday, as the space opened to guests for the first time.

The first two fans rushed into the flagship F1 retail store, which is among the first spaces guests see when walking into the building, and went straight for some of the limited-edition Snoopy Las Vegas Grand Prix collaboration merchandise.

“We’re really excited to have fans walk in and experience it for the first time,” said Austin Brown, vice president of marketing for Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Originally set to open last month, the attraction features 100,000 square feet of space in the Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building and on a portion of the grid. It allows fans to test their racing skills, learn about the history of the sport, buy merchandise and grab a bite to eat at the hub of F1 action just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, the attraction will be open until September, when crews will clear the space in preparation for November’s grand prix race. Portions of the four-level, 300,000 square foot structure can also be rented out for private events.

The venue is being viewed as a space to keep the grand prix top of mind outside of each November’s race weekend.

“This space is really programmed for year-round (operations), to expose more people to Formula One,” Brown said. “

F1 X

F1 X takes the customer on a journey through the 75-year history of Formula One, providing an interactive look at how racing cars and the technology behind them have evolved and how teams operate, and it fans the chance to create their own F1 team and design a car.

The attraction ends with a 4D theater motion ride, which features moving seats, water sprayed in riders’ faces and smells of gasoline as they view a film of racers going around the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit.

“We like to describe F1 X in three parts; learn, create, experience,” Brown said. “So, whether you’re a traditional motor sports fan, or are new to the sport, fans can come in and celebrate and learn more about the sport.”

Tickets for F1 X are $79 for the general public, $69 for military, children and seniors, and $59 for Nevada locals.

F1 Drive

F1 Drive features F1-themed go-karts with different driving options, from individual drivers going at their own pace and trying to beat their personal best time, to driving at a moderate speed with others, to joining a higher-speed race of up to 30 mph for participants ages 16 and up.

With 31 turns and two DRS (drag reduction system) zones where drivers can pick up speed, the track weaves through what will become the team garages during race weekend. A portion of the track extends along the race circuit to pit lane.

The F1 Drive tickets are $37 ($30 for Nevada residents) for the fastest lap, to $79 ($63) for mixed grid and $99 ($79) for the 16-year-old-plus elite racing experience.

F1 Hub

F1 Hub also has spaces open to any guest, free of charge, including the retail store, Fuel & Fork restaurant, F1 Hub Lounge and F1 Sims, the racing simulator station. Patrons will need to purchase tickets for the F1 X and F1 Drive portions of the Grand Prix Plaza. Nevada residents can receive 10 percent off their purchases at the F1 flagship store.

Fuel & Fork can fit up to 170 guests and features F1-themed food and drinks and several large screen televisions for guests to watch sports of all varieties, including grand prix races from around the world.

“Fuel & Fork is not just part of the experience, we want it to be a primary foundation for this structure as well as all of the clients and guests alike,” said Alvin Young, assistant vice president of food and beverage for Las Vegas Grand Prix and Grand Prix Plaza. “We overlook pit lane, which is a nice added bonus for everybody that comes here. We also want to make sure guests are aware that we’re featuring F1 content from the past and we will also be featuring the current races like the Miami Grand Prix that we have this upcoming Sunday.”

The menu includes a slow-braised short rib bucatini, pizza, a truffle smashburger, a caviar slider, handmade pastas and desserts.

All guests have the option to purchase F1 Sims tickets that will get them three races on the state-of-the-art racing simulators. Prices are $39 for the general public and $26.50 for locals. VIP tickets with added benefits and activations are also available for those buying tickets to F1 Drive or F1 X.

Plans call for Grand Prix Plaza to be reopen each year in January following the dismantling of the previous year’s race infrastructure and the installation of the attraction’s features.

Grand Prix Plaza is a cashless facility and is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.