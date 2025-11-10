Grand Prix Plaza’s 2026 opening date revealed

Grand Prix Plaza will reopen in late January following this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix set for Nov. 20-22.

Formula 1-inspired go-karts are seen prior to the opening of Grand Prix Plaza on May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Teens race in a karting session during the first day of the F1 Drive Karting Camp at Grand Prix Plaza on July 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Grand Prix Plaza will reopen in late January following this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 39-acre multiuse complex will reopen on Jan. 30, with updated versions of the space’s attractions that were offered this past year.

“Grand Prix Plaza embodies the innovation and energy that defines Formula 1 in Las Vegas,” Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. and Grand Prix Plaza, said in a statement. “From day one, it’s been a celebration of speed, technology and fan engagement, appealing to both longtime fans of the sport or guests who are just learning about it. As we approach its second season of operation, we’re unveiling new experiences that take that vision even further, allowing us to find new and exciting ways to partner with the local Las Vegas community.”

F1 Drive, Grand Prix Plaza’s karting attraction will return with an updated track layout that will feature a wider track to allow for more overtakes during the racing action. The electric karts are modeled after F1 vehicles and provide racers of all skill levels a grand prix experience.

The F1 X 4D theater will return with upgraded features including next generation immersive technology. Utilizing Liminal Space’s proprietary “Ghost Tile” stereoscopic LEDs, holographic visuals will seemingly float around the audience. F1 X will also feature advanced motion sensor seating, atmospheric surround sound that will make attendees feel as if they were taking part in an F1 race.

New event spaces will also be offered upon Grand Prix Plaza’s 2026 reopening that allow for private intimate occasions that can accommodate groups of up to 10 people. The space is aimed at those looking to celebrate birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties or team get togethers.

F1 Hub will feature the flagship F1 store, the F1 Hub Lounge and F1 Sims where guests can race each other in driving simulators.

F1 store features the largest collection of F1 gear in the U.S., while F1 Hub Lounge features food and beverage offerings with several TVs throughout where guests can take in F1 races from around the world.

Grand Prix Plaza will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Sunday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. F1 X will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is set for Nov. 20-22. Tickets for the 2026 season at Grand Prix Plaza will be available at a later date.

