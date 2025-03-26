F1 Grand Prix Plaza’s public opening delayed

This weekend’s planned public opening of Formula One’s Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas has been put on hold.

This artist rendering shows the interactive F1 X attraction planned for Formula One's Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas. It will include three sections and will take fans on a tech-focused journey featuring artifacts and classic F1 cars. Fans will be allowed to design an F1 car and see how it fares on track. (Formula One)

This artist rendering shows the F1 Drive karting experience planned for Formula One's Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas. (Formula One)

As the hub of Formula One activity in Las Vegas, Grand Prix Plaza was scheduled to open to the public on Saturday, but the date has now been pushed to May 2, race officials announced Wednesday. They did not give a reason for the delay, except to say the opening date was being adjusted to “ensure an excellent guest experience.”

Various permits and plans for Grand Prix Plaza have been approved by Clark County, including business, fire safety license and temporary exhibit, county records show.

Grand Prix Plaza includes the four-level F1 pit building and the land surrounding it on the 39-acre parcel located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue.

The immersive space is expected to feature virtual racing attractions, real life go-karting, food and beverage offerings and a flagship F1 retail store.

A pair of permits tied to the karting attraction dubbed F1 Drive are still awaiting approval, according to the Clark County records. F1 Drive’s life safety plan and amusement transportation systems permits have yet to be approved, according to county records.

F1 Drive will allow guests to race electric go-karts around a nearly 1,700-foot track, featuring 31 turns, that mainly runs inside garage space at the pit building, with a section running outside on pit lane. The speed on the go-karts is adjustable, but they are planned to operate at a 30 mph speed limit and won’t be in use when it’s raining, according to county records.

The karting track will be installed and removed each year to accommodate the grand prix race schedule.

Grand Prix Plaza has only been open to fans during the two previous Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekends and various private special events since the building was completed in 2023.

Grand Prix Plaza will close to the public ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix weekends, which are slated to occur each year during the weekend before Thanksgiving, to allow ample time for event setup. This year the space will be cleared by Sept. 23, to allow for setup for race weekend planned for Nov. 20-22, according to county records.

