Formula 1

Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 12:52 pm
 
A Formula One show car sits on display during a Las Vegas Grand Prix news conference at the F1 ...
A Formula One show car sits on display during a Las Vegas Grand Prix news conference at the F1 Pit Building on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Crews and teams are making final preparations for next week’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

That includes the people making the trophy that the winning driver will lift.

Race organizers posted an Instagram video Thursday showing the making of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy.

Drivers will take off on the 3.8-mile course on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

