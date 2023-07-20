How to get a bird’s eye view of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track

Fans seeking a bird’s eye view of the layout for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix and more will have an option come race weekend.

A rendering shows what the MSG Sphere Zone for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Fans who want a bird’s eye view of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix’s layout and more will have an option come race weekend.

Maverick Helicopters is offering special Vegas Victory Lap flight experiences over the race’s footprint between Nov. 15-18.

The 12-minute flight includes viewing of the race’s circuit and Strip. That includes the F1 paddock building, Caesars Palace, the Fountains at Bellagio, Wynn, The Venetian, Sphere, downtown Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium.

The rides start at $199 per person over the four days the flights are offered. No rides will be available during the race itself.

Those looking to take in more of what the area has to offer Maverick is offering two more extensive flight offers.

The Grand Prix Experience includes the flight over the race’s 3.8-mile track and the Strip, along with a trip over the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Bowl of Fire and the Mojave Desert. The $799 flight includes landing 3,500 feet below the Grand Canyon’s rim to enjoy a selection of champagne, beverages and European-style snacks.

An upgraded version of that flight, dubbed the the Grand Prix Sunset Experience starting at $829 per person includes an extended landing at the Grand Canyon and returning to Las Vegas during sunset.

