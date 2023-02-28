Las Vegas Grand Prix Bellagio Fountain Club tickets on sale

The three-day enhanced race pass will run a fan $11,247 and are available through MGM Resorts, the gaming giant announced Tuesday.

A artist rendering of the Bellagio Fountain Club for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. (MGM Resorts)

Tickets for the exclusive Bellagio Fountain Club spectator area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix are available for purchase.

The three-day enhanced race pass will run a fan $11,247 and are available through MGM Resorts, the gaming giant announced Tuesday. The previously announced Bellagio fountain grandstand packages have already sold out for the race weekend taking place Nov. 16-18.

“Demand for the Bellagio Grandstands was spectacular and those packages sold out quickly,” Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “Guests still have the opportunity to enjoy the race from the exclusive Bellagio Fountain Club, which we believe provides one of the best viewing settings in all of sports, coupled with an overall experience to match.”

Those who opt for the luxury-focused offering will receive access to the club space set to be built into the grandstands sitting over the Fountains of Bellagio. There they will have access to unlimited food and beverages from notable chefs, mixologists and sommeliers; participate in meet-and-greets with F1 ambassadors; and have access to the indoor club space and rooftop hospitality areas.

Chefs from MGM Resorts’ properties — including Mario Carbone, David Chang, Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio and Jean-Georges Vongerichten — will be in the club preparing food for guests. The chefs will rotate during the three days, offering new menus each day.

The team of award-winning mixologists and sommeliers will create an open bar of signature cocktails and specialty wines throughout the race.

The club is set to open nightly at 6 p.m., with practice, qualifying and the race itself taking place at night on a 3.8-mile course spanning portions of the Las Vegas Strip, Koval, Harmon and Spring Mountain Road. The 50 lap race will see cars reaching speeds of up to 212 mph.

Fan can also get in the action by getting behind the wheel of the Club’s F1 racing simulators. Club guests will be provided transportation from Bellagio to the paddock located on Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. There they will have access to a paddock and pit lane tour, where the teams will be preparing for the race.

The Bellagio Fountain Club packages include the three-day event ticket and accommodations at MGM Resorts’ portfolio of rooms and suites, which are walking distance from the circuit.

Fans can only book club packages by calling MGM Resorts’ Luxury Travel Services team at 1-866-931-7117.

MGM Resorts’ ticket and room packages including East Harmon Zone Grandstand seats are still available at mgmrewards.com/F1LVGP.

The East Harmon Zone Grandstands are located near the paddock and will serve as a central point of the race with views of the start and finish line and behind-the-scenes looks at the pit lane and team garages.

“The Bellagio Fountain Club will marry the epic F1 experience with MGM Resorts’ unbelievable talents and iconic destinations, ultimately creating an exclusive and legendary race day experience right atop the resort’s Fountains,” Zanella said. “This is just the beginning for F1 fans coming to Vegas. No one throws a party like our city, and we’re primed to make the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix the world’s most sought-after race experience. We will have more news to share for 2023 and are incredibly excited to build upon this year’s race for years to come.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.