Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit dismantling: What to expect along the resort corridor in coming weeks

The annual Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix has come and gone, but the traffic implications associated with track tear down will persist through the end of next month.

The F1 drivers hit speeds in excess of 21o mph last weekend on the closed circuit, but drivers should expect to travel well under the posted speed limits, mainly overnight through the week before Christmas.

The teardown of the 3.8-mile circuit, mainly consisting of public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lanes and Harmon and Sands avenues takes less time to carry out than setting up the track ahead of the race.

“Every year, we try to tighten up the schedule, both build and take down,” said Las Vegas Grand Prix president and CEO Emily Prazer. “Take down is always faster than building, so we’ll continue to keep pushing that as much as we can.”

Here’s what to expect in the weeks ahead as crews dismantle the F1 street circuit to get traffic patterns in the resort corridor back to normal.

Las Vegas Boulevard

Tack barrier removal along the Strip began hours after the race ended Saturday night. Through midnight on Wednesday, there will be one lane open on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard as crews remove the barriers. By Thanksgiving, the track barriers will be removed and the just over a mile stretch of the Strip will be back to 95 percent capacity.

Track lighting removal along the Strip will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. With work planned between midnight and 9 a.m., daily on Las Vegas Boulevard. The Strip southbound will be down to one travel lane during the work hours, with three northbound lanes open.

Southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard and the sidewalk in front of the Bellagio remain closed while the Bellagio Fountain Club hospitality space is dismantled. The two-lane closures are scheduled to remain in place through Dec. 26. The sidewalk and one lane in front of the Bellagio will be closed between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The removal of the materials blocking the view of the Strip pedestrian bridges will have been completed Monday.

Koval Lane

Track barriers on Koval will be removed between Dec. 8-12, with one lane open in each direction overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the removal.

Track lighting will be removed from Koval between Dec. 15-19, with one lane open in each direction between 9 a.m. and 6 a.m., during the removal.

Harmon Avenue

Track barriers will be removed on Harmon between Dec. 1-5, with traffic restrictions set for the intersection of Koval and Harmon.

The temporary bridge over Harmon will be dismantled between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12. Harmon will close overnight between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., during that stretch of work.

Track lighting removal on Harmon will take place between Dec. 8-12, with one lane open in each direction overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Sands Avenue:

Track lighting and barriers on Sands will be removed by Thanksgiving; crews began that work on Sunday.

Flamingo bridge

The temporary Flamingo Road vehicular bridge over Koval will be removed between Dec, 14-19, leading to a full closure of the intersection during the six-day removal.

