Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit prep hits Strip in front of Bellagio

Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit work rolls on into another week with traffic on the Strip in front of the Bellagio set to be affected for months.

A sidewalk is closed in front of the Bellagio as Las Vegas Grand Prix prep begins in front of the resort's fountains, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Traffic is backed up in front of the Bellagio as Las Vegas Grand Prix prep begins in front of the resort's fountains, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sidewalk is closed in front of the Bellagio as Las Vegas Grand Prix prep begins in front of the resort's fountains, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A worker places a construction cone where a sidewalk is closed in front of the Bellagio as Las Vegas Grand Prix prep begins in front of the resort's fountains, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit work rolls into another week with Strip traffic in front of the Bellagio set to be affected for multiple months.

Two southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard and the sidewalk along the Fountains at Bellagio are closed to general traffic as crews prepare to build a high-end spectator area for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for Nov. 20-22. The closures will last through December, after the Bellagio Fountain Club space is dismantled following race weekend.

Crews will again remove all of the trees that line the sidewalk in front of the Bellagio as part of the work. The trees are already in planters, so they can be easily be transported to another area of the property for storage until they’re ready to be moved back ahead of New Year’s Eve, according to an MGM Resorts spokesperson.

Additional road closures are planned over the next few weeks around the 3.8-mile race circuit, mainly consisting of public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues, provided by Las Vegas Grand Prix officials, are as followed.

— Harmon between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval will see nightly lane reductions between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday-Friday through Sept. 19, with one lane of traffic open in each direction during the work hours.

— Koval between Kruger Drive and Harmon will be down to one lane in each direction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday-Friday, through Oct. 3.

— Harmon at Koval will see lane restrictions between 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 a.m. Thursday, while lighting installation takes place at the intersection. Metropolitan Police officers will completely shut the intersection down between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, for the install, with traffic in both directions of Koval will be stopped between midnight and 1 a.m. Thursday.

— Harmon between Koval and Signature Access Drive will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., Sep 21-24, for the installation of the Topgolf vehicular bridge.

— Audrie Street south of Harmon to the Carriage House Access Drive will be closed between Sept. 21-23 for the installation of a bridge at Audrie.

— Harmon in both directions will be closed from east of Carriage House Access Drive to Signature Access Drive starting the night of Sept. 23 until the morning of Sept. 24.

— Harmon at Audrie will close overnight between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., Sunday-Friday, Sept. 24-Oct. 3. During the closure left turns at the intersection of Harmon and Audrie will not be allowed, flaggers will be in place during the duration of this closure.

Motorists looking to stay updated on the ongoing circuit preparations can visit the race’s transportation website or by signing up for twice-weekly text notifications from Clark County by texting F1LV t0 31996.

