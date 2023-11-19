Las Vegas Grand Prix: Drains checked, kids will ride with drivers in parade — LIVE BLOG

After two nights of practice, Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix officially gets underway tonight. Follow our live blog for all of the action from the Strip.

A crew from Las Vegas Paving inspects a valve cover to make sure it is secure and that the pavement is smooth around it for cars entering pit row on the Las Vegas Grand Prix course on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Dj Jen Lasher performs on the paddock rooftop bar during on the final night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Racers and celebrities walk the "red carpet" during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Heat lamps keep people warm on the paddock roof during on the final night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon speeds through the team area after momentarily stopping on the "red carpet" during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The team area is slowly getting busier beside the paddock building during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses round turn three passing emergency vehicles staged there during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz momentarily stops on the "red carpet" during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After two nights of practice, Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix officially gets underway tonight.

The city’s first F1 race since 1982 is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the pole just ahead of driver standings leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull. The race will be broadcast on ESPN.

Follow our live blog below for all of the action from the Strip.

6:29 p.m. Grand Prix a surprise for one visitor

Even though more Formula 1 fans turned out to the Strip Saturday night, not everyone is here for the races.

“I was kind of upset when I found out (that it is F1 weekend) because I didn’t know everything would be closed down,” Adriana Nicolas said outside of Caesars Palace.

She is visiting Las Vegas for the first time from her home in Atlanta, Georgia. She said that she is having a lot of fun, even though the Grand Prix surprised her.

— Mark Credico

6:20 p.m. Consider taking a pass on monorail

So here’s the thing: the Monorail does pass over a substantial portion of the track around The Sphere before The Linq station. But you’d have to time it perfectly and you’d still only catch the race for about 10 seconds so probably not worth the effort.

— Patrick Blennerhassett

6:04 p.m. Bustling night on the Strip

While traffic was less prevalent on the roads and monorail, the Strip itself is busier tonight than it was last night. Jay Smith and Steve Mathews agreed on that as they stood in line for the grandstands at Bellagio.

“It is busier, and I’ve seen more people wearing F1 gear than the other days,” Mathews said.

The Michigan natives have tickets for every day during the race, and said they are excited for the grand prix to begin. “I’m ready to see them all at the same time,” Smith said about the race.

— Mark Credico

5:55 p.m.: 20 kids to ride with drivers

Twenty children have been selected to participate in the Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Grid Kid’s program.

The children will escort the drivers during the pre-race driver introductions on the grid. Several of the Grid Kids, through Clark County’s Department of Family Services, are available for adoption.

“Clark County is incredibly invested in making sure each child has a safe and loving home,” Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller said in a news release. “Tonight is an opportunity to give some of our foster kids a chance to experience this amazing opportunity on an international stage while highlighting the goal of Clark County to find their forever home.”

Grid Kids is a joint initiative with Las Vegas Grand Prix working alongside the FIA, the recognized national sporting authorities, who will provide a unique opportunity to children and their families to be part of the one of the most exclusive and exciting moments of the race weekend.

— Marvin Clemons

5:35 p.m.: Valve cover check

A crew from Las Vegas Paving was photographed checking a valve cover to make sure it is secure and that the pavement is smooth around it for cars entering pit row.

It was a water valve cover near Flamingo Road on the Las Vegas Strip that came loose early in the Thursday practice session that caused an hourslong delay to check other valve covers and filling some locations with sand and asphalt.

— Marvin Clemons

5:30 p.m. Light use at monorail

The monorail is not nearly as busy Saturday evening as it was Friday.

Only four people stood after the first stop coming from the Westgate and two seats were still open.

— Mark Credico

5:25 p.m.: Merchandise available … at a price

Want a cap for your head to show a racing team affiliation? It will cost you $80. How about a shirt/jersey from your favorite team? That will set you back around $110 to $140.

Try on a jacket since winter is approaching? Decide to take it home and you’ll pay between $240 and $280. If you can find a rain slicker, be ready for pay $300 or more.

Those prices were observed Saturday afternoon at three popup F1 stores along the Strip.

Shop sellers said they will be open Sunday, a day after the race. No word about “sale” prices. Perhaps gear from the winning team might go up in price.

— Marvin Clemons

3:45 p.m.: Clear weather forecast

The sky over the Las Vegas Strip should be clear for Saturday’s 10 p.m.race, says the National Weather Service.

The temperature should be in the upper 50s, dropping a few degrees before the anticipated midnight finish time.

Winds from the southwest of 7-10 mph should not be a factor.

— Marvin Clemons

Related links:

–Las Vegas Grand Prix track info

–Meet the drivers

–Live traffic cams

–Las Vegas GP betting info

–Formula One FAQs

–More Las Vegas Grand Prix coverage