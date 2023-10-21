Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues

The grandstands, filled with seats, are seen as workers add the finishing touches to the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Formula One show car is transported from the F1 Pit Building after a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The site will be the start and finish line of next month’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials have nixed a planned section of grandstands for November’s inaugural race.

The HG2 structure planned for the West Harmon Zone was canceled because of sightline issues, according to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“For the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, it is vitally important that each and every fan benefit from an unparalleled viewing experience,” a statement from the race said. “In order to achieve this, all patrons with tickets in the HG2 structure will be relocated to grandstands in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere which represents an improved ticketing option that includes assigned seating with unobstructed views and access to the T-Mobile Zone with fan activations, live entertainment and more.”

Fans who were moved to the Sphere zone because of the eliminated stands are getting a ticket that is $500 more than what they paid for the West Harmon Zone.

The Sphere Zone also features a larger fan zone, live entertainment and performances throughout the weekend.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place Nov. 16-18 on a 3.8-mile track that includes portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. Race officials expect 105,000 fans to attend the race each night.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.