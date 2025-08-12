Las Vegas Grand Prix extended through 2027 via $20M LVCVA sponsorship deal

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix was extended through at least 2027 with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approving Tuesday a $20 million sponsorship agreement for the race.

The LVCVA Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve spending $10 million per year to sponsor the 2026 and 2027 races. Months ahead of the vote, F1 announced its 2026 schedule, setting the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 19-21, 2026.

The initial contract between the LVCVA and F1 expires following this year’s race weekend, Nov. 20-22. Both F1 and Las Vegas tourism officials have previously stated they expect the race to be a long-term recurring event for the weekend before Thanksgiving. F1 parent company Liberty Media spent $500 million ahead of the 2023 inaugural race to acquire land and build a three-story pit building and surrounding Grand Prix Plaza.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix drew a three-day crowd of 306,000, according to Formula One. Race weekend saw 175,000 unique visitors to Las Vegas, generating an estimated $934 million economic impact, according to Las Vegas-based financial consulting firm Applied Analysis.

