Las Vegas Grand Prix hires former city manager to executive role

A tow truck heads out from the pit building to collect the car of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari after it was damaged on the track on the first practice run during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has hired Southern Nevada business veteran Betsy Fretwell as its chief operating officer.

Fretwell brings more than three decades of experience in business leadership roles in both the public and private sectors. That includes previously serving as city manager for the city of Las Vegas for nearly nine years, where she oversaw 3,300 employees and a $1.3 billion annual budget, working at Switch as their executive vice president of strategy and most recently founding independent managing firm C4ward Strategies.

“We are excited to add a seasoned professional of Betsy’s caliber to our team,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO said in a statement “She brings extensive executive experience working in the public and private sectors and will be an immediate asset to our organization.”

Fretwell will lead overall operations of Las Vegas Grand Prix business efforts, including community and stakeholder relations and the year-round activation of Grand Prix Plaza, the grand prix’s permanent pit building located on the north east corner of the Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane intersection, Wilm noted.

Fretwell also serves as chair of the Vegas Chamber’s board of trustees and sits on the boards of various organizations, including the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and Las Vegas Events. Fretwell begins her role with the grand prix on Monday.

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix delivers the premiere annual global race and sporting event for Las Vegas at a time when Southern Nevada continues to solidify its place as the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Fretwell said in a statement. “As the new LVGP COO, I look forward to working with the LVCVA, Clark County and the community in our future endeavors and building on the incredible success of the inaugural race last November.”

