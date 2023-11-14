Las Vegas Grand Prix is hot ticket on StubHub

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the top selling events this year globally on secondary ticket marketplace StubHub, while hotel room rates have stabilized.

Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Turn one is painted with a logo about the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix marks one of the top-selling events globally this year on the secondary ticket marketplace StubHub, while hotel room rates have stabilized.

The inaugural Las Vegas race is the best-selling F1 race of 2023 on StubHub, with an average selling price for a three-day ticket at $2,100, as of Monday. That’s down about 9 percent from the average sale price last week of $2,300.

Half of the tickets sold on StubHub for the Las Vegas Grand Prix hae occurred since the Nov. 5 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

“The Vegas Grand Prix, marking the city’s return to hosting F1 races after decades, is the top-selling F1 race worldwide on StubHub and one of the most in-demand sporting events of the year,” Stubhub spokesman Adam Budelli said in a statement. “As an event that is often hailed as one of the most premium experiences in live sports, it is a unique opportunity for someone to get their hands on a ticket to a bucket list event at a price that’s staying steady.”

Fans from California are the top buyers on Stubhub for tickets to the race, accounting for 32 percent of all sales. Nevada comes in second at 9 percent, Texas is third, with 6 percent, with Washington and Florida rounding out the top five, at 4 percent each.

The cheapest-priced three-day pass on StubHub is $846, with 1,400 of the multiday tickets available.

Single-day passes are available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday of race week. The cheapest Thursday ticket is $97, with 760 of the single-day tickets available. The least-expensive available ticket for Friday’s practice and qualifying rounds is $211 on StubHub, with 1,000 of the single-day tickets available. The lowest available ticket for race day Saturday is $677, with 1,200 of the single-day tickets available.

Hotel prices

Hotel room rates at four Caesars Entertainment properties tracked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal over the last year have remained relatively flat since last week.

The cheapest-advertised average four-night stay — Wednesday through Saturday — at the four properties saw varying prices changes since Nov. 9. The Linq’s four-night stay average rose 16 percent, Planet Hollywood’s dipped 7 percent, while Caesars Palace’s price held steady. After showing no availability on Nov. 9, Paris Las Vegas had availability Monday.

The Linq

Nov. 2, 2022: $2,694.87;

Nov. 9: 778.58;

Tuesday: $903.58;

The price is up 16 percent week over week and is down 66 percent since Nov. 2, 2022.

Paris Las Vegas

Nov. 2, 2022: $3,497.60;

Nov. 9: No price listed;

Tuesday: $1,320.93;

The price is down 62 percent since Nov. 2, 2022.

Planet Hollywood

Nov. 2, 2022: $4,336.61;

Nov. 9: $1,082;

Tuesday: $1,003.24;

The price is down 7 percent week over week and is down 77 percent since Nov. 2, 2022.

Caesars Palace

Nov. 2, 2022: $5,323.02;

Nov. 9: $2,182.39;

Tuesday: $2,182.39;

The price week over week is unchanged and is down 59 percent since Nov. 2, 2022.

