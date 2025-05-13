Las Vegas Grand Prix looking to hire 600 marshals for 2025 race

Formula One is searching for interested Southern Nevada residents who want to serve as marshals for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Formula 1 fans without tickets enjoy their view after parts of screens were torn down during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Strip on Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marshal positions are broken up into categories including pit lane and grid, marshal support, flagging and communications and intervention.

U.S. Race Management and Las Vegas Grand Prix will head selection process for the 600 marshal positions needed for this year’s race weekend taking place Nov. 20-22 on the 3.8-mile circuit, mainly running on public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

After seeing 115 Las Vegas Valley residents serving as marshals during the 2024 race, the grand prix, in collaboration with U.S. Race Management, is looking to build off last year’s success.

The initiative expands opportunities for locals interested in becoming marshals by providing pre-race certification. Applications for this year’s race are open through June 2.

“We are happy to see the program begin to be implemented at other F1 races in the United States and proud of the continued interest we have received from those who took part last year,” said Silvia Bellot, vice president of sporting and race operations at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.

The 2025 Locals’ Marshal Program, being held during select weekends in September, features sessions on F1 basics such as roles and responsibilities of flaggers, flagging and communication procedures, track and fire safety, and vehicle recovery training. Las Vegas Valley residents who complete the marshal program may be eligible to serve as marshals.

Marshal informational sessions dates are planned for Sept. 20 and 21 and Sept. 27 and 28, with all sessions planned to take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Last year’s grand prix saw nearly 3,200 people apply to become marshals, with 524 of those accepted into the program.

Selected marshals will be required to serve from Nov. 19-22 and will be contracted to fulfill their duties with compensation in the form of in-kind goods and/or services, including a hotel subsidy at the official host hotel.

