Las Vegas Grand Prix names new president, as CEO shifts focus to Liberty Media

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix has named Emily Prazer president. She will now lead all race-related efforts in Southern Nevada.

Cars leave the pits during the third practice round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One, speaks as Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, looks on during Vegas Chamber's annual forecasting presentation at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix has promoted Emily Prazer to president. She will now lead all race-related efforts in Southern Nevada.

The move comes as race CEO Renee Wilm shifts her focus to her role with Liberty Media, F1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s parent company, where she serves as chief legal and administrative officer.

Prazer will continue serving as chief commercial officer for Formula 1 “with the goal of maximizing synergies between the two organizations, driving further growth for the sport in the US and reinforcing F1’s commitment to local community engagement,” the Las Vegas Grand Prix said in a statement. “Prazer joined the Las Vegas Grand Prix team in 2021 as Chief Commercial Officer alongside Renee Wilm and was a core part of the group that turned the concept of the Las Vegas race into a reality.”

The executive shift occurs as the Las Vegas Grand Prix fully integrates with F1 Global, after essentially operating as a separate entity since before plans for the first race were announced in 2022. Las Vegas Grand Prix will still serve as the promoter of the annual race, which is not the case with the other races on F1’s calendar.

The noted goal of the move to maximize the workings between the two organizations to continue to grow the sport in the U.S. and to ensure the race’s commitment to the Las Vegas community was seen earlier this week.

A move announced on Monday to change the start time of this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix to 8 p.m. — two hours earlier than the 10 p.m. starts seen at the previous two races — was made partly to better appeal to U.S. broadcast viewers and for local and visiting fans who will attend the race live.

Prazer was part of the group who worked to make the race on and around the Las Vegas Strip a reality and also played a key role in assembling the grand prix team in Southern Nevada.

As year-round operations at Grand Prix Plaza get underway later this year, Prazer is also leading the charge on that effort. Fans will be able to race around the F1 pit building’s footprint on go-carts, take part in virtual races, purchase merchandise and enjoy food and beverage options within the pit building, during times when the Las Vegas Grand Prix is not taking place.

Space within the building also is available to be rented out for special events and meetings, as each floor is customizable to accommodate events of all sizes.

Terry Miller and Miller Project Management are still partners with the grand prix and will continue to manage and oversee the track buildout and circuit preparations for the race.

Liberty Media invested $500 million in constructing the four-level, 300,000-square-foot building and acquiring and developing the land around it. Using the space all year will maximize the investment, and create opportunities to grow F1’s fan base with locals and visitors from across the globe.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.