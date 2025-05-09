Las Vegas Grand Prix partners with casino that once sued race officials

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has entered into a partnership agreement with a casino that was formerly suing the Formula One event.

Grandstands belonging to Ellis Island Casino and Brewery with a view of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, right across from the hospitality stands and the pit area in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The casino is positioned at turn 4 of the race track. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Ellis Island, located just next to Grand Prix Plaza on Koval Lane just north of Harmon Avenue, entered into a partnership with the grand prix to become an official venue of the race.

Ellis Island hosted a spectator zone for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but then sued the race, arguing that the event impeded access to its property, since the circuit mainly runs on public roads, including Koval. Traffic in front of the property was impacted leading up to the race for set up, during the race when the street is closed with F1 cars are on the track and while tear down occurs, the suit claimed.

The local casino filed suit in April 2024 seeking damages in excess of $50,000, with Ellis Island’s attorney, J. Randall Jones, saying last year that the property was out millions of dollars due to the race.

The case was dismissed in September by judge Joanna Kishner, according to court records.

“We are thrilled to be growing our partnership with Ellis Island,” Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc, said in a statement. “Over the last two years, we have committed to working with the community and local businesses to ensure they are part of the race week excitement. Ellis Island is not only a great partner for us but also offers fans another exciting viewing locations along the circuit.”

Race officials have been working to smooth their relationship with the community after the first-year disruptions. There were nine months of road impacts tied to the 2023 race, as crews needed to repave the 3.7-miles of public road where the race is run and a temporary bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval. The 2024 race saw less road issues tied to race infrastructure work and the Flamingo bridge was half the size of the 2023 race.

Aside from lessened road work grand prix officials have been giving away tickets to various Southern Nevadans, with the most recent recipients this month being the owners of Tacotarian restaurants and a teacher at Greenspun Middle School in Henderson. Locals were also given the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 2025 race a day earlier than the general public.

Ellis Island will be able to host the annual Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada Halloween Bash at Grand Prix Plaza, as part of the partnership.

Details on Ellis Island’s spectator zone and hotel packages for race weekend Nov. 20-22 will be announced at a later date.

“As we enter into this partnership with our neighbors on Koval Lane, we look forward to working with Las Vegas Grand Prix to extend our offerings at Ellis Island during race weekend and beyond,” Gary Ellis, owner of Ellis Island said.

