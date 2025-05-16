Las Vegas Grand Prix partners with convenient store located within race’s circuit

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials continue to partner with businesses located within the race’s footprint ahead of the third year of the race.

Las Vegas Grand Prix partnered with the 7-Eleven store on Koval Lane ahead of the 2025 race. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The latest partnership is between the Formula One race and the 7-Eleven convenience store on Koval Lane, just south of Flamingo Road, where the race will place a screen broadcasting a live feed of the race action.

“We are thrilled to join forces with 7-Eleven in this effort,” Emily Prazer, Las Vegas Grand Prix president and CEO, said in a statement. “As committed community partners, we have worked to form unique collaborative opportunities to ensure Race Week is spectacular and successful for all involved.”

The screen will provide live views of the race to those in the Koval Zone across the 3.8-mile circuit.

The 7-Eleven is next door to Ellis Island and just a few blocks north of Grand Prix Plaza, which serves as the hub of racing action on grand prix weekends.

The race announced last week that it has partnered with Ellis Island to make the locals resort-casino an official venue of the race, including hosting a spectator zone during this year’s race weekend of Nov. 20-22. A lawsuit between the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Ellis Island was dismissed prior to the partnership.

Race officials have been trying to smooth community relations ahead of Year 3 of the race.

Businesses near the race have filed lawsuits against the race in its first two years, claiming millions of dollars in damages.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials have also been giving race tickets away to locals. The grand prix has also made nearly $2 million in donations to area nonprofit organizations.

This year’s race marks the final one under the initial contract between F1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The two sides are expected to work toward entering into a new, longer-term contract by year’s end.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.