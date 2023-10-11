Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building nears completion — PHOTOS

The start and finish line, pit lane, team garages and high-end hospitality space will be located in the 300,000-square-foot space.

A Formula One show car is transported from the F1 Pit Building after a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The grandstands are filled with seats at the F1 Pit Building on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Media members tour the F1 Pit Building on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

A Formula One show car is one display during a news conference at the F1 Pit Building on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Videographers film a Formula One show car during a news conference at the F1 Pit Building on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The site has garages for each team.

Garage doors line the track at the F1 Pit Building on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Director of Race Operations Silvia Bellot describes features of a Formula One show car during a news conference at the F1 Pit Building on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The pavement at the F1 Pit Building awaits a final layer on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The F1 Pit Building is nearing the finish line, sitting at 95 percent complete. The start and finish line, pit lane, team garages and high-end hospitality space will be located in the 300,000-square-foot space.

Other temporary grandstands also are being constructed, with crews adding seats to the massive structure Tuesday.

During race weekend around 4,500 people — composed of crew members of the 10 F1 teams and those associated with the FIA, the governing body of Formula One — will be working in the garage area of the pit building.

Race crews will have a new record pit stop time to shoot for while in Las Vegas. At the Qatar race last weekend, the McClaren Racing team set the pit stop record of 1.8 seconds to lift the car, swap out the four tires and lower the car.

Before any of the racing action can happen, FIA and race officials will walk the track to make sure everything’s up to the governing body’s strict regulations. There shouldn’t be any surprises, as the FIA has been in contact with race organizers and has made several trips to Las Vegas to keep tabs on the progress of the circuit and pit building.

“So far they are very happy with the results they have seen,” said Silvia Bellot, senior director of race operations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. “For the race week FIA, will be here. We’re all going to be walking the track together making sure that when the track is finalized everything is in place and everything is in accordance with the rules and regulations.”

