Las Vegas Grand Prix priority ticket signup raises $743K for charities

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix had nearly 96,000 people sign up for the priority ticket list for the 2023 race, raising $743,000 for local charitable causes.

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix volunteers help fill holiday meal boxes for in need teenagers at Project 150 on Dec. 14, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Those signing up for the ticket priority list had to donate $7.77 for charity. For that donation, interested parties got some of the first chances to purchase tickets to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place Nov. 16-18 next year, in and around the Las Vegas Strip.

Some of those funds were put into motion Wednesday, with Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation officials presenting Project 150 with a $100,000 check. The donation will go toward meals being given out to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

“One hundred thousand dollars is really going to be a significant contribution to the holiday meals this season,” said Project 150 Executive Director Kellie Kriso. “We’re actually doing a record number this season. We’re doing 2,885, so this is amazing.”

About two dozen Las Vegas Grand Prix volunteers were on hand Wednesday at Project 150 in North Las Vegas to help fill holiday meal boxes.

The grand prix also donated to Three Square Food bank, which will equate to 1 million meals. That money was raised within 24 hours of the pre-registration going live.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation also partnered with Green Our Planet, assisting school garden programs throughout the Clark County School District and the Just One Project to go toward no-cost community markets.

Race CEO Renee Wilm said this is just the start of Formula One’s charitable work in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We’re here in this community to stay,” Wilm said “We want to become a part of the fiber of the community and we feel the best way to do that is to give back and to work with those who are in most need.”

