Las Vegas Grand Prix race officials update ticket terms ahead of race

With ticket sales underway for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, race officials updated their ticket terms, including moving up a section regarding the ability to file lawsuits if the event goes amiss.

The first thing listed on Las Vegas Grand Prix’s ticket terms website in bold print is a note stating that an event attendee gives up the right to file a lawsuit or class action lawsuit, and that disputes regarding the event will be handled via arbitration.

That portion was also listed on the website last year, but it was in the second paragraph of the ticket terms notice. Moving the lawsuit policy higher gives it more visibility to potential racegoers, according to Las Vegas Grand Prix Chief Operating Officer Betsy Fretwell.

“Every event is going to have various ticket policies and we want to make sure that we’re really clear in our ticket policies to our purchasers,” Fretwell told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A class action lawsuit tied to last year’s race is in the works regarding the practice session on Nov. 16 being cut short because of a water valve coming loose on the Strip, damaging multiple race cars.

The original lawsuit filed last year was merged with another class action lawsuit regarding the same practice session. The case was reassigned last month to District Court Judge Gloria Navarro. The next hearing in the case is not yet set, according to court records.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials also switched arbitration firms this year, using the American Arbitration Association.

Ticket sales

Tickets for the 2024 race went on sale last month, with prices ranging from $150 for a single day pass to Thursday’s practice and $35,000 for three-day passes in a high-end hospitality space. After requesting more options after last year’s race, grand prix officials added 7,000 new general admission tickets across three fan zones.

“We’re doing well,” Fretwell said. “Things are moving along as we expected. It’s early, right? We’ve still got six months, but we’re really excited about how things are progressing.”

Race officials provided Las Vegas locals an exclusive window to purchase tickets March 22-24. That offering included the expanded general admission offerings and single day options for this year’s race.

“The reception to having more GA and having the local window was very well-received,” Fretwell said. “I’m excited about that, because having a single day ticket option is really helpful. To allow people the opportunity to learn about the sport without necessarily having to commit to three days. That’s a good thing.”

