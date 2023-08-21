Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule revealed

Race fans and residents alike now have a better understanding of what to expect when the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place Nov. 16-18.

Racer George Russell turns into the Paris while racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for practice runs on Nov. 16, according to a schedule posted to MGM Resorts’ Grand Prix page. Drivers are scheduled to be on the track between 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on that day and between midnight and 1 a.m. Nov. 17.

On Nov.17 drivers will participate in one round of practice, followed by qualifying. Gates for fans will open at 6 p.m., with the final practice round scheduled to take place between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Then drivers will race for their spot on the grid during qualifying, to be held between midnight and 1 a.m. Nov. 18.

Nov. 18 is race day, with drivers competing for 50 laps around the 3.8-mile track. Gates for fans will open at 6 p.m. The race itself is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. The race is expected to be completed within two hours.

To allow the race to occur, various road closures will be in place in and around the resort corridor.

The installation of the barriers that will line the track will begin a couple of weeks prior to the race, according to Joslyn Garcia, Las Vegas Grand Prix spokeswoman.

No long-term road closure will occur as a result of the barrier installation process. It will be carried out via rolling and select lane closures.

Each day of racing activities (Nov. 16 through Nov. 18), the circuit will begin to close at 5 p.m., with a full closure by 7 p.m., Garcia said.

The roads that will be closed during race-related events include:

— Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Genting Boulevard and Aria Place

— Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Howard Hughes Parkway

— Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Lamar Circle

— Koval Lane between Sands and Tompkins Avenue

— Spring Mountain Road between Mel Torme Way and Las Vegas Boulevard

— Flamingo Road eastbound between Via Del Nord and Linq Lane

After each day of racing, the barriers will be re-positioned to allow for the roads to reopen to the public at 2 a.m. That means the race circuit will be open to normal vehicle traffic during the day.

Three temporary bridges in strategic areas of the circuit will allow for approved traffic to pass through the area when the race is in progress. When race activities are occurring, only drivers with proper credentials or patrons that have proof of hotel stay or reservations will be allowed to use the bridges. The bridges will be open to all traffic when the track is not in use.

The bridges are scheduled to be installed beginning in October ahead of the race and will be dismantled and removed a few weeks following the event, according to Terry Miller of Miller Project Management is overseeing the infrastructure work tied to the Grand Prix. The planned Flamingo bridge will be the largest of the three bridges that will be added to the track. The bridge will be 750 feet long, run east-west and feature two lanes in each direction, Miller said.

Fans without a paid seat in one of the various grandstands spread out around the track will not be able to view the race from area sidewalks. Although the sidewalks on the Strip will be open to pedestrians when the race is occurring, barriers that will line the circuit will obstruct the view of the race. Metropolitan Police and Grand Prix security will monitor the sidewalks to ensure crowding doesn’t occur. Pedestrian bridge that cross over Las Vegas Boulevard will also be open to foot traffic when racing is occurring, but the glass will be covered, so the race cannot be viewed from those structures.

The Grand Prix is being called the first walking F1 race, with the expectation that most of the fans will either walk in from the Strip or from the two ride hailing pick up and drop off locations scheduled to be located just east of the paddock and Harmon zones at Virgin Hotels and at Howard Hughes Center near the MSG Sphere zone.

F1 plans to release a Las Vegas Grand Prix smartphone app ahead of the race, to help racegoers get to the designated entry/exit areas for the spectator zone they purchased a seat at.

Fans will be allowed to have clear bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, small bags and fanny packs that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches and diaper bags in the spectator zones.

