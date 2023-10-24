Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals star-studded lineup for opening ceremony

Eight musical acts were announced for the opening ceremony, which will also feature all 20 Formula One drivers.

Racer Sergio Pérez turns doughnuts across from the Bellagio while racing up the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There will be powerful sights and sounds associated with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the sounds will start well before the start of the Formula One race.

The Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Tuesday that the festivities will include an opening ceremony Nov. 15 featuring all 20 Formula One drivers and eight musical acts from a wide variety of genres:

— Andra Day

— Bishop Briggs

— J Balvin

— Journey

— Keith Urban

— Steve Aoki

— Thirty Seconds to Mars

— will.i.am

The ceremony will also feature appearances by Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group.

Scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, centered around F1’s pit building, located on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, and surrounding grandstands, 30,000 fans are expected to be in attendance to take in the spectacle.

“It was important for us to create an opening ceremony that balances the spirit of Las Vegas with the global excitement that Formula 1 and these incredible drivers bring to each host city,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO said in a statement. “We are proud to be able to work with the very best in the entertainment production space to offer one of the most diverse lineups of beloved musical superstars, which will officially launch the race week festivities.”

Aside from the music acts the event is planned to feature dancers performing atop seven high-tech mobile LED stages, a light show consisting of 1,000 lights and 100 lasers, fireworks and a drone show.

Race officials brought in Brian Burke of Brian Burke Creative as executive producer and show creator, award-winning architecture firm, Stufish Entertainment Architects, and Emmy-nominated lighting and set designer Tom Sutherland of DX7 Design to bring the show to life.

“I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of the Las Vegas entertainment community for over 20 years and to create a show that not only celebrates the entertainment capital of the world but also welcomes F1LVGP to Las Vegas is a true honor,” Burke said in a statement.

A previous version of this story included an inaccurate list of the musical acts performing.

