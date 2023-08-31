105°F
Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix show car makes pit stop on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 12:42 pm
 
This screen grab from social media shows the show car for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix be ...
This screen grab from social media shows the show car for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix being moved onto the casino floor at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Palace via X)

They normally don’t let you park on the casino floor in Las Vegas, but in this case, Caesars Palace made an exception.

The Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino announced Wednesday that it has put the show car for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix on display.

The exhibit celebrates Caesars Entertainment’s status as a founding partner of the Formula One race.

Caesars Palace and auto racing go back decades. Formula One used a temporary circuit in the casino’s parking lot for races in 1981 and 1982.

The show car will be on display at the statue of Caesar Augustus inside the casino until Sept. 7.

No word on whether Formula One had to pay to park there.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.

