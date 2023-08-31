Las Vegas Grand Prix show car makes pit stop on Strip

The show car, advertising the Formula One race coming to Las Vegas in November, will spend the next week on the floor of a Las Vegas casino.

This screen grab from social media shows the show car for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix being moved onto the casino floor at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Palace via X)

They normally don’t let you park on the casino floor in Las Vegas, but in this case, Caesars Palace made an exception.

The Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino announced Wednesday that it has put the show car for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix on display.

Lights out and to the Palace we go. Catch the @f1lasvegas show car at Caesars Palace until September 7 🏎️@caesarsrewards is proud to be a Founding Partner of the @F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.#F1LasVegas #LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/hWpytrdOan — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) August 30, 2023

The exhibit celebrates Caesars Entertainment’s status as a founding partner of the Formula One race.

Caesars Palace and auto racing go back decades. Formula One used a temporary circuit in the casino’s parking lot for races in 1981 and 1982.

The show car will be on display at the statue of Caesar Augustus inside the casino until Sept. 7.

No word on whether Formula One had to pay to park there.

