Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day tickets to go on sale

Formula 1 Alpine driver Esteban Ocon speeds past the Sphere during a free practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day tickets are set to go on sale next week.

Single-day tickets for grandstand and general admission zones for each day of this year’s race, scheduled for Nov. 20-22, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, race officials announced Wednesday. American Express cardholders will get a head start on purchasing single-day tickets, with an advance sale period that will run between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9:59 a.m. Friday.

Prices for the single-day tickets start at $140, taxes and fees included, and feature access to live entertainment, fan activations and food and beverage options available for purchase. Tickets to Caesars Palace Viewing Experience, which offers a live closed-circuit viewing on the race, located just off the race circuit, start at $125 all-in.

“Offering single-day ticket options is an important part of our efforts to make race weekend more accessible — especially for local fans,” Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement. “As we continue to evolve the event, flexibility remains a priority so guests can explore the weekend in a way that works best for them. It’s all about delivering unforgettable moments through top-tier racing, entertainment and hospitality.”

Single-day and three-day tickets to the Flamingo GA Zone, released in April, have sold out, according to grand prix officials. The area featured the cheapest prices on the circuit, starting at $50 for a single-day ticket to the first practice round.

Three-day tickets to other spectator zones, including hospitality tickets, are still available.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been one of the most hyped races on F1’s calendar since the inaugural race in 2023 and it has also proven to be highly competitive. Last year’s race, won by George Russell, saw a track record 181 overtakes, with speeds surpassing 220 mph. The Las Vegas circuit is 3.8 miles long and is run mainly on public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

This year’s event will feature addition of the F1 Academy, with the all-female, single-seater race series finishing its season on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Single-day ticket options for Nov. 20 (practice), Nov. 21 (practice, qualifying) and Nov. 22 (race day) are as followed:

Caesars Palace Viewing Experience

Located in front of Caesars Palace, fans can watch the race via a closed-circuit live feed. The area also features a fan zone,

live entertainment and food and beverages available for purchase.

Prices start at $125 for Nov. 20, $170 for Nov. 21 and $275 for Nov. 22.

Single-day general admission tickets start at $140 including taxes and fees.

T-Mobile General Admission

This spectator area is located in the footprint of Sphere and features a festival-like atmosphere, with headlining acts T-Pain, mgk and Zedd performing there. The standing-room only space features viewing areas available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets start at $140 for Nov. 20, $225 for Nov. 21 and $590 for Nov. 22.

Heineken GA+

Located in the Koval Zone, the spectator area includes unassigned bleacher seating with views of Turn 4 and down the Koval straightaway.

Tickets start at $150 for Nov. 20, $250 for Nov. 21 and $650 for Nov. 22.

Single-day grandstand tickets start at $185 including taxes and fees.

West Harmon Grandstands

The spectator zone features views of the Harmon straight leading into the final turn toward the finish line of the race. Tickets to this space include assigned seating with access to fan activations and entertainment.

Tickets start at $185 for Nov. 20, $285 for Nov. 21 and $760 for Nov. 22.

Turn 3 Grandstands

This area is located at Turns 3 and 4 with assigned seating. The space includes fan zones, the F1 Academy paddock, live entertainment and access to watch driver interviews at the Heineken Silver Stage.

Tickets start at $200 for Nov. 20, $350 for Nov. 21 and $920 for Nov. 22.

T-Mobile Grandstands

Located in the Sphere’s footprint, these tickets are similar to the T-Mobile GA tickets in amenities but feature an assigned seat in the grandstands with views of Turns 7-9.

Tickets start at $224 for Nov. 20, $370 for Nov. 21 and $965 for Nov. 22. o

Heineken Silver Main Grandstand

This spectator area is located at the start-finish line and offers views of pit lane, team garages and the pre-race ceremonies. Tickets also give access to fan zones in the East Harmon and Koval Zones and the ability to watch driver interviews live on the Heineken Silver Stage.

Tickets start at $300 for Nov. 20, $530 for Nov 21 and $1,375 for Nov. 22.

