Las Vegas Grand Prix Strip employee shuttle contract OK’d

The transportation system that can take as many as 10,000 resort corridor workers to and from work during the Las Vegas Grand Prix was approved Tuesday.

Traffic moves on Las Vegas Boulevard as seen from the grandstands at the Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Resort corridor workers can rest assured that they’ll have a way to get to and from work during the Las Vegas Grand Prix for years to come, now that Southern Nevada’s tourism arm has approved a contract with a local transportation company.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday approved an initial $1.7 million, three-year contract with TLC Luxury Transportation, for fiscal years 2025-2027. The contract also leaves open the option for two, one-year extensions, valued at $600,000 annually, for fiscal years 2028 and 2029.

Why LVCVA foots bill

Authority board member Jan Jones Blackhurst, who also sits on Caesars Entertainment’s board of directors, questioned why the tourism agency pays for the transportation program and not Formula One.

In response, LVCVA president and CEO Steve Hill said that a sponsorship agreement between the authority and F1 requires they pay for it. The grand prix isn’t the only event with such sponsorship agreements, Hill said, noting that there are costs associated with most events or shows that that the LVCVA pays for.

“The LVCVA steps in to help bring events to Las Vegas,” Hill said Tuesday, following the LVCVA meeting.

“We talk about sponsorships and what sponsorships are, at times, is a direct check to an organization to come to town,” he said. “Sometimes, this is the case with Formula One and we did it with Concacaf last week, where we approved a soccer match and we are going to pay, directly, expenses associated with that soccer match, to bring that event to town. This part of an agreement that we made with Formula One, we’re just following through with that now.”

As was the case last year, the service will be a park-and-ride program offered, where Strip employees can park at the Las Vegas Convention Center and other off-site locations, and be shuttled into the resort corridor. The service is especially useful for any employees needing to travel into or out-of the resort corridor when racing is occurring during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for Nov. 21-23.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix runs on a 3.8-mile circuit, mainly consisting of public roads, including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. During race week, lane impacts should be expected because of the course setup, which includes track lighting rigs and course barriers, and periods of time where the roads will be closed as crews test the circuit and then carry out practice, qualifying and conduct the actual race.

More riders expected

Last year about 4,500 people used the shuttle system during grand prix weekend, with lots at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Rio Hotel. The Venetian offered its own transportation service last year, but is opting into the authority’s program this year, so officials are expecting to serve up to 10,000 employees, according to Lisa Motley, LVCVA vice president of sports and special events.

If demand surpasses the planned threshold, the system can be flexed to accommodate more riders, Motley said.

Lessons learned

A survey was sent to various resorts and independent businesses along the Strip after last year’s race, with the thousands of responses used to increase the efficiency of the system, according to Brian Yost, LVCVA chief operating officer.

Lots where Strip employees will park to access the shuttles will be open three hours ahead of planned road closures and will remain open two hours after roads reopen to allow for employees to easily get to and from work, Motley said.

On Oct. 17, an RSVP link will go out to Strip employees who work within the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s footprint, so those interested in signing up for the shuttle service. The sign up process will close on Nov. 4, where the LVCVA will then reach out to each property to let them how many people have RSVP’d, in order for all involved to know what to expect ahead of race week, Motley said.

With the system operating smoothly last year, Hill expects a repeat performance this time around.

“We anticipate a very smooth week again,” Hill said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.