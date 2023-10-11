Las Vegas Grand Prix to begin at 10 p.m., race organizers confirm

The late start is to allow the race to feature the renowned lights of the Las Vegas Strip. The circuit will be brightly lit via lighting trusses.

A Formula One show car is one display during a news conference at the F1 Pit Building on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The site will be the start and finish line of next month’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The late start is to allow the race to feature the renowned lights of the Las Vegas Strip. The circuit will be brightly lit via lighting trusses that are already being installed on the Strip and other areas of the track.

“It is a night race, but you will soon realize when the lights are on it’s almost like day,” said Silvia Bellot, senior director of race operations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Racing on a Saturday is unique for F1, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix being the first race not to be held on a Sunday since the South African Grand Prix in 1985.

At 3.8 miles, the Las Vegas track will only be shorter than the 4.34-mile track for the Belgian Grand Prix, and the 3.83-mile track for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Boulevard portion of the circuit represents the second-longest straight on Formula One’s calendar, stretching 1.18 miles. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix features the longest stretch of the 2023 circuits at 1.36 miles.

That portion of the race is where drivers will hit maximum speeds of 212 mph. The average speed during the 50-lap race is expected to be 147 mph, with the average lap time forecast to take 1 minute and 33 seconds.

The track features 17 turns with the width varying between 39 feet and 49.2 feet.

If driving past the attention-grabbing Sphere Vegas isn’t distracting enough for drivers, corners near the arena on the circuit present an interesting challenge.

“At one specific area toward the Sphere at Turn 7, the actual braking point is blind,” Bellot said. “So a driver actually has to guess where he is in order to brake and enter the corner.”

The chicane — the connection of two corners on a race track — of Turn 8 and Turn 9 is also expected to be a challenging area for drivers as well.

“The car is forcing the driver to go toward the outside instead of going toward the inside,” Bellot said. “So that area is going to be specifically demanding for the F1 drivers.”

