Las Vegas Grand Prix to feature earlier start time for 2025

A race car navigates around the Sphere during the qualifying round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to start two hours earlier than the first two editions of the race.

The third annual Las Vegas Grand Prix will start at 8 p.m. on Nov. 22, race officials announced Monday. The 2023 and 2024 grand prix started at 10 p.m., with racing action ending right around midnight. The practice qualifying rounds on Nov. 20 and 21 will also begin two hours early, according to Lori Nelson-Kraft, Las Vegas Grand Prix spokeswoman.

“This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the U.S., Nelson-Kraft said.

This year’s race will again include 50 laps on the same 3.8-mile course mainly ran on public roads, including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

The first two races were sold out, with the 2023 race generating a net economic impact of $1.5 billion, according to data analysis firm Applied Analysis. The economic report for the 2024 race has yet to be finalized, but Jeremy Aguero, principal with Applied Analysis, said he expects the number to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

More details on the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the road closure schedules will be shared in the coming months, Nelson-Kraft said.

Last year’s race saw a little over three months of road impacts tied to race track setup and dismantling, down from around nine months for the 2023 inaugural race. The longer work period in 2023 was mainly tied to paving operations to bring the roads up to F1 standards. A full repave isn’t expected to again occur for several years.

This year marks the last year of a three-year deal between the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to stage the race in Sin City. LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill told the Review-Journal last year they will look to enter into a longer term deal with F1, likely to be in place ahead of November’s race.

