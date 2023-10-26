72°F
Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix winner’s stage location announced

The winner's stage location announced for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 12:34 pm
 
An artist's rendering of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner’s Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Clu ...
An artist's rendering of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner’s Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club. (MGM Resorts.)

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix winner’s stage will be located at a favorite Strip landmark.

After drivers cross the finish line of the 50-lap race and mark their finishing positions, the top three finishers will head to the winner’s stage at the Bellagio for interviews, MGM Resorts announced Thursday.

Aside from the F1 pit building, located on the northeast corner of the Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane intersection, the Bellagio Fountain Club spectator zone is one of the most anticipated spaces planned for grand prix weekend from Nov. 16 to 18.

Grandstands and hospitality spaces will be located in front of the property, with the Fountains of Bellagio located behind the spectator space. All inclusive food and drink options are included with the space, featuring a lineup of notable chefs and mixologists curating the menus.

“We’re curating an experience at the Bellagio Fountain Club that offers guests the absolute best of F1,” said Andrew Lanzino, vice president of Citywide Events Strategy. “We’re incredibly honored to host the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s winner’s stage for what we believe will be one of the weekend’s most iconic moments.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

