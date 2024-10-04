Local teen’s ‘Drive to Survive’ leads to granting of Las Vegas Grand Prix wish

While watching the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix with her dad last year, a moment early on in the race made Gabrielle Lowe, a local teen fighting cancer, become obsessed with the sport.

Gabrielle Lowe, 16, opens gifts before taking a behind-the-scenes tour at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada coordinated the event for Lowe, who has struggled through a long medical journey after being diagnosed with lymphoma but is now officially in remission. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gabrielle Lowe, 16, is greeted by Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada CEO Scott Rosenzweig at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada gave Lowe, who was diagnosed with lymphoma, a ticket to the race and a behind-the-scenes tour. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gabrielle Lowe, 16, is greeted by Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada CEO Scott Rosenzweig next to Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix cars at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada gave Lowe, who was diagnosed with lymphoma, a ticket to the race and a behind-the-scenes tour. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gabrielle Lowe, 16, holds her ticket to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix before taking a behind-the-scenes tour at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada coordinated the event for Lowe, who has struggled through a long medical journey after being diagnosed with lymphoma but is now officially in remission. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gabrielle Lowe, 16, speaks to media after being gifted a ticket to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada coordinated the event for Lowe, who has struggled through a long medical journey after being diagnosed with lymphoma but is now officially in remission. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gabrielle Lowe, 16, holds her ticket to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix before taking a behind-the-scenes tour at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada coordinated the event for Lowe, who has struggled through a long medical journey after being diagnosed with lymphoma but is now officially in remission. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Giselle Lowe takes a photo of her daughter Gabrielle Lowe, 16, with Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix cars at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada gave Lowe, who was diagnosed with lymphoma, a ticket to the race and a behind-the-scenes tour. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

While sitting in a hospital bed last year after she was diagnosed with lymphoma, 16-year-old Gabrielle Lowe spent part of her downtime watching the Formula One Netflix series “Drive To Survive” — words that could also describe her fight against cancer.

“During my treatment it was really rough. It made it feel like my bones were stretching at the time,” the Henderson teen said of her treatment. “I was in constant pain. But honestly, I think my parents had it worse than I did because they had to deal with all the money issues and all the trauma of seeing their child go through this kind of thing.”

When she and her dad watched the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV last year, a moment in the race cemented her obsession with the sport.

“I know the exact moment that I became a fan was when Max Verstappen on the first corner of the first lap, cut off Charles Leclerc, and I got so angry that I was like ‘you (Leclerc) are now my favorite driver and I am now watching this forever.’”

After the race she went on to catch every episode of “Drive to Survive” and has watched each grand prix race every weekend.

‘This means so much to me’

Now in remission, the Coronado High School student’s wish was to attend this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. And race officials and the local chapter of Make-A-Wish worked together to make that happen.

On Thursday afternoon, Lowe arrived at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza for a tour of the area as race setup is underway. To her surprise, Lowe was greeted by show F1 cars, showered with various grand prix gifts, including a large replica of Leclerc’s car, and four grandstand tickets to this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“I was definitely shocked by the cars because I was just expecting the tour, but I wasn’t expecting to see the cars right in front of me,” she said. “This means so much to me because it’s been really rough the past couple of years. But oh my God, this means so much to me.”

Grand prix officials this year have been surprising people doing great things in the community with race tickets. But with Lowe’s backstory, this surprise ranks up there with the most special, according to Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“We have loved honoring extraordinary locals throughout Southern Nevada, but this one is extra special,” Nelson-Kraft said. “It’s a real honor when you get a call from Make-A-Wish Nevada, and they share compelling stories like Gabbie’s. Everyone on our end just wanted to pitch in and said, ‘What can we do to make this special for her?’”

‘It takes a community to grant a wish’

After granting 187 wishes last year and working with 230 kids this year to ensure their wishes are granted, Scott Rosenzweig, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, said having the race located in their backyard made it a bit easier on everyone.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but we know it takes a community to grant a wish,” Rosenzweig said. “We reach out to community-minded businesses and partners, just like F1 … who’ve done an incredible job with us throughout their time here in Vegas, to make wishes like Gabrielle’s come true.”

Now back in the swing of things at Coronado, Lowe said she is looking forward to finishing her high school career and moving on to college to pursue her dream job.

“My dream is to become a veterinarian, because I’ve always had a love for animals,” Lowe said. “Since the age of six I’ve known I’ve wanted to work with animals. I can’t wait to go to college, because people always say ‘I want to get away.’ But I love my parents but I also like to have my own space. And I just can’t wait for the next step in my life.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.