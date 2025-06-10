LVCVA board approves items in preparation of Las Vegas Grand Prix

A downtown Las Vegas music festival during race week was sponsored and Strip workers can get a Monorail lift with a new agreement with the RTC of Southern Nevada.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc navigates turns near the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday approved a sponsorship and a government agreement to prepare for the third running of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Board members unanimously approved a $1.5 million sponsorship of the Neon City Festival, a downtown Las Vegas affiliated event with the Nov. 21-23 race.

Board members also unanimously approved an agreement with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to help provide use of the Las Vegas Monorail for transportation for Strip workers inconvenienced by traffic that occurs in the days leading up to race week.

The agreement, which cost the LVCVA $55,000, will enable Strip employees enrolled in the RTC Club Ride program the ability to ride the monorail in addition to city buses that divert from normal routes when Las Vegas Boulevard becomes part of the race course.

The Neon City Festival will be at the Fremont Street Experience and is free and designed to drive incremental race traffic downtown.

The inaugural festival last year brought 53 musical groups, including 19 local bands, to five stages at Fremont Street Experience. Twenty local restaurants and food vendors supported the event and 40 artisans displayed wares for attendees.

In addition, the event produced 4.9 billion impressions over several social media channels, the LVCVA said.

The proposed interlocal agreement with the RTC sets the parameters and guidelines for an electronic integration between the RTC and the Monorail’s electronic ticketing systems. The integration will provide electronic access to qualified employees to access the Monorail using their RTC bus passes during periods when the bus route has detours caused by Grand Prix set-up, execution and tear-down.

