LVCVA to consider nearly $3M, 5-year grand prix Strip employee transportation service

Las Vegas’ tourism arm will potentially approve an up to five-year, nearly $3 million contract for resort corridor employee transportation during Las Vegas Grand Prix races.

Traffic is backed up on both eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue near the Sphere as construction for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues around the Strip, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday will consider approving a contract with TLC Luxury Transportation for an initial three-year term, valued at $1.7 million, for fiscal years 2025-2027. There are two optional one-year extensions, valued at $600,000 annually, for fiscal years 2028 and 2029, according to a meeting agenda posted Thursday.

The LVCVA issued a request for proposal in August to solicit bids for the race transportation service, with TLC Luxury Transportation being the recommended company to receive the contract award out of eight prospective companies.

The service will be similar to last year’s park-and-ride service offered for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Strip employees can park at the Las Vegas Convention Center and take shuttles into the resort corridor. The agenda notes the transportation service is especially useful for employees needing to navigate the event-related traffic before, during and after the event.

In August, the convention authority approved spending $1.7 million on grand prix tickets for this year’s race. The authority will use the 135 tickets for each night of the three-day event, scheduled for Nov. 21-23, to host the agency’s tourism customers.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix runs on a 3.8-mile circuit, mainly consisting of public roads, including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. During race week there will be lane impacts due to the course setup, which includes lighting rigs and course barriers, and periods of time where the roads will be closed as crews test the circuit and then carry out practice, qualifying and conduct the actual race.

Course setup has been occurring since Sept. 2, with crews adding the race lighting, with track barrier installation beginning this week.

The construction of the Flamingo Road bridge over Koval is scheduled to occur between Oct. 13-19, with the intersection of the two roads planned to be completely closed to traffic between 9 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 p.m. Oct. 19.

