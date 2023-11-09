Metro discusses safety preparations for Formula One race
Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh on Thursday discussed safety preparations for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Sheriff Kevin McMahill has said that he considered asking for National Guard assistance to patrol Las Vegas during the race.
Race weekend takes place Nov. 16-18 on a 3.8-mile circuit that includes public roads consisting of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.
Along with Walsh, those who discussed race safety were Grand Prix Vice President of Event Operations Vanessa Anthes, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto.
