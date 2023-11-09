67°F
Formula 1

Metro discusses safety preparations for Formula One race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 1:06 pm
 
Updated November 9, 2023 - 1:56 pm
Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand ...
Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building as construction continues during a media tour of before race week on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh on Thursday discussed safety preparations for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill has said that he considered asking for National Guard assistance to patrol Las Vegas during the race.

Race weekend takes place Nov. 16-18 on a 3.8-mile circuit that includes public roads consisting of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

Along with Walsh, those who discussed race safety were Grand Prix Vice President of Event Operations Vanessa Anthes, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

