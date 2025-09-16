93°F
MGM Resorts, F1 extend Las Vegas Grand Prix partnership to 2030

View from the second floor of the Bellagio Fountain Club preparing for the Formula 1 Las Vegas ...
View from the second floor of the Bellagio Fountain Club preparing for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2025 - 11:01 am
 

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix has extended its founding partnership with MGM Resorts for another five years.

The extension will see MGM’s continued role in the annual F1 race weekend in Las Vegas through 2030, with the winner’s stage to remain at the Bellagio Fountain Club hospitality zone at namesake hotel, F1 announced Tuesday.

The high-end spectator zone built over the Fountains of Bellagio provides fans with views of the circuit’s longest and fastest straightaway, where cars hit speeds of over 210 mph. The hospitality space will feature a culinary program including famed chefs ranging from José Andrés and Mario Carbone, Masaharu Morimoto and Antonia Lofaso, and offers an open bar featuring signature cocktails, curated premium wines, and a rooftop lounge

“MGM Resorts has been instrumental in shaping the identity of the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., said in a statement. “Their commitment to creating unforgettable hospitality and entertainment offerings both on and off the track has set a standard of excellence, and their dedication to perfection perfectly blends with our desire to create the ultimate fan experience across the destination.”

Outside of the Bellagio Fountain Club, MGM Resorts will also host activations and retail offerings at their various Las Vegas properties during race week. The Las Vegas Grand Prix, which began in 2023, will be run on the weekend before Thanksgiving each year through at least 2027, with race and area officials banking on the event becoming a permanent fixture on city’s calendar.

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix would not exist at the scale and quality it does without deep collaboration across the entire city,” Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ president of operations, said in a statement. “As a Founding Partner, we’ve worked side by side with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, LVCVA and other founding partners to make this one of the most sought-after races on the circuit and we look forward to continuing our role in making Las Vegas a global entertainment and sports destination.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

