Partnership to bring luxury suite to 2024’s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Oak View Group and Sports Illustrated are joining forces to bring the Club SI hospitality space to life for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc leads Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen into turn one during their race on the final night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An artist rendering of the Club SI 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix spectator zone planned to be built on in front of the Fashion Show Mall. (Courtesy: Oak View Group)

Oak View Group and Sports Illustrated are partnering to bring the Club SI hospitality space to life for this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 400-person-capacity hospitality suite with all-inclusive food and beverage options will be at Turn 12 of the 3.8-mile track. The suite will be in front of Neiman Marcus at the Fashion Show mall on the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

Tickets for the two-story, upscale viewing space are on sale for $13,500, before taxes and fees, according to a news release provided Monday by Oak View Group and Sports Illustrated. The space features high-end lounges, gourmet food and a concierge service.

Resorts World, a presenting sponsor of the space, is offering a three-day race ticket and room package starting at $30,000, based on double occupancy.

Last year, Club SI was hosted at Margaritaville in the Flamingo hotel, but the restaurant’s closure prompted the partnership with Oak View Group and the change of venue.

Matt Goldstein, executive vice president of entertainment and special projects at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Sports Illustrated, said the organization will look to continue the success of other event spaces it’s hosted at the Super Bowl, other F1 races and the Kentucky Derby.

“This year’s Vegas Race Weekend will be no exception,” Goldstein said in a statement. “Club SI will be a can’t-miss event for fans and celebrity attendees alike.”

Oak View Group, a live-experience venue development and hospitality firm based in Denver with a Las Vegas office, plans to construct a $10 billion project on Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road featuring an NBA-ready arena and a hotel-casino.

Oak View Group hosted its own spectator zone at Turn 12 of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, where this year’s SI-branded hospitality space is planned.

“Last year we hosted guests at Turn 12 at Fashion Show Mall, with the best views of the race paired with the most delicious food and wine experience on the track by our partner Christian Navarro, Chef Ryan Kluver and OVG Hospitality,” Josh Pell, president of premium experiences and global strategy for Oak View Group, said in a statement.

“We’re excited to elevate the experience even further this year, partnering with one of the most recognized brands in sports, Sports Illustrated, and providing a thoroughly luxury experience with chef curated food, handpicked wines, beer and cocktails, high-end accommodations and simply the best viewing location on the track.”

