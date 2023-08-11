Paving of F1 track in Las Vegas nearing completion

Paving efforts are expected to wrap up by the beginning of October.

Racer Lewis Hamilton tests the track with doughnuts in a Mercedes before racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest across from the Bellagio on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews working on the F1 track are paving the final race layer of the 3.8-mile circuit that includes stretches of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues, in addition to areas around the paddock site and the MSG Sphere.

“It’s the last inch-and-three-quarters of very dense paving that we’re laying now around the entire circuit,” said Terry Miller, of Miller Project Management, which is overseeing the work.

That final layer was laid last week on Sands and is now being applied to Las Vegas Boulevard through Aug. 18. Paving will continue east on Harmon before ending around the paddock building and Sphere, Miller noted.

Miller expects paving efforts to wrap up by the beginning of October.

The months-long road work has caused traffic issues around the area. Miller has worked with area properties to accommodate requests to ensure access for visitors and employees.

“Not every cone in the valley is F1’s cone,” Miller said. “There are a lot of projects happening in our valley and public works is doing a lot of summer time work as is always the case during the summer months … We appreciate the patience of all the employees that are impacted around the entire circuit. Give us a little more patience for the next couple of months as we wrap this thing up.”

What portion Clark County will pay for the $80 million in road work is still being determined. Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said the two sides are still working out the details of F1’s $40 million ask of the county.

“There was a meeting with the county manager this week and those discussions are ongoing,” Jones said.

