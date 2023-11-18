52°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Formula 1

Pole position determined for Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 1:02 am
 
Updated November 18, 2023 - 1:23 am
Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc turns the corner around the MSG Sphere during the practice sessi ...
Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc turns the corner around the MSG Sphere during the practice session on the second night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen turns a corner about the MSG Sphere during the practice s ...
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen turns a corner about the MSG Sphere during the practice session on the second night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz turns the corner around the MSG Sphere during the practice session ...
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz turns the corner around the MSG Sphere during the practice session on the second night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari claimed the pole position for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in qualifying early Saturday.

It’s the 23rd career pole for Leclerc, of Monaco, who has five career victories.

Leclerc turned a lap of 1:32.775 to beat out teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. However, Sainz faces a 10-place grid penalty for taking on extra power unit parts.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the three-time reigning F1 champion, was third, and Mercedes’ George Russell was fourth.

Williams duo Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant made the third qualifying session together for just the second time this season, and finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

The final starting order will be finalized later after penalties are assessed.

The race is scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday.

QUALIFYING RESULTS (before penalties)

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

6. Alex Albon (Williams)

7. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

12. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

15. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

16. Lando Norris (McLaren)

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

18. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
2
4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court
4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court
3
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
4
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
5
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy
Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy
Las Vegas Grand Prix betting: No value in Verstappen
Las Vegas Grand Prix betting: No value in Verstappen
3 Las Vegas Grand Prix storylines that don’t involve Max Verstappen
3 Las Vegas Grand Prix storylines that don’t involve Max Verstappen
Meet the 20 Formula One drivers competing in Las Vegas
Meet the 20 Formula One drivers competing in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit overnight closures planned ahead of race weekend
Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit overnight closures planned ahead of race weekend
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO