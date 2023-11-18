Pole position determined for Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix

The top qualifier for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Strip was decided early Saturday.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari claimed the pole position for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in qualifying early Saturday.

It’s the 23rd career pole for Leclerc, of Monaco, who has five career victories.

Leclerc turned a lap of 1:32.775 to beat out teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. However, Sainz faces a 10-place grid penalty for taking on extra power unit parts.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the three-time reigning F1 champion, was third, and Mercedes’ George Russell was fourth.

Williams duo Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant made the third qualifying session together for just the second time this season, and finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

The final starting order will be finalized later after penalties are assessed.

The race is scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday.

QUALIFYING RESULTS (before penalties)

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

6. Alex Albon (Williams)

7. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

12. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

15. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

16. Lando Norris (McLaren)

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

18. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

