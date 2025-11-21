Rain impacts F1 drivers practice time at Las Vegas Grand Prix

A brief rain shower impacted the second practice session of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday night.

‘Not fun to drive’: Can F1 race in the rain at Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Street performers look to cash in as Las Vegas F1 weekend revs up

People watch the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race along the Las Vegas Strip from outside of Treasure Island on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A brief and light rain shower hit the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix course Thursday night, which kept drivers off the track when the second practice session started.

The rain shower hit about 15 minutes before the start of the practice session.

The one hour clock on the second practice session started at 8 p.m., but no drivers went onto the track when the practice started. Drivers began hitting the track less than five minutes into the session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.