Rain impacts F1 drivers practice time at Las Vegas Grand Prix
A brief rain shower impacted the second practice session of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday night.
The rain shower hit about 15 minutes before the start of the practice session.
The one hour clock on the second practice session started at 8 p.m., but no drivers went onto the track when the practice started. Drivers began hitting the track less than five minutes into the session.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
