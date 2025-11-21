52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Formula 1

Rain impacts F1 drivers practice time at Las Vegas Grand Prix

People watch the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race along the Las ...
People watch the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race along the Las Vegas Strip from outside of Treasure Island on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Daniel Reinhart, 30, of Las Vegas, was dressed up as Bluey on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, ...
Street performers look to cash in as Las Vegas F1 weekend revs up
Water pools about the Koval Zone after a rainstorm passes through the area at the Las Vegas Gra ...
‘Not fun to drive’: Can F1 race in the rain at Las Vegas Grand Prix?
McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris answers a question during a press conference at the Las Veg ...
McLaren teammates in battle for F1 title entering Las Vegas Grand Prix
Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert grins while sitting behind the wheel of ...
F1 superstar surprises Clark County students during Las Vegas Grand Prix community day
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2025 - 8:17 pm
 

A brief and light rain shower hit the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix course Thursday night, which kept drivers off the track when the second practice session started.

The rain shower hit about 15 minutes before the start of the practice session.

The one hour clock on the second practice session started at 8 p.m., but no drivers went onto the track when the practice started. Drivers began hitting the track less than five minutes into the session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES