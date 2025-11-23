55°F
Formula 1

Red Bull driver leads all laps, wins F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Great Britain drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Mercedes driver George Russell of Great Britain drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Williams driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Great Britain drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Great Britain drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
November 22, 2025 - 9:28 pm
November 22, 2025 - 9:28 pm
 

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen survived a wild first turn on the first lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix to take the lead, and he went on to lead all 50 laps to win the race Saturday night.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second, 20.741 seconds behind Verstappen, and Mercedes’ George Russell was third. Russell won the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.

Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. He is the reigning four-time series champion.

Norris started first and made an aggressive block on Verstappen going into Turn 1 on the first lap. Norris missed the corner, went wide and lost the lead to Verstappen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

