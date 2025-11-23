Red Bull driver leads all laps, wins F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen survived a wild first turn on the first lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix to take the lead, and he went on to lead all 50 laps to win the race Saturday night.
McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second, 20.741 seconds behind Verstappen, and Mercedes’ George Russell was third. Russell won the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.
Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. He is the reigning four-time series champion.
Norris started first and made an aggressive block on Verstappen going into Turn 1 on the first lap. Norris missed the corner, went wide and lost the lead to Verstappen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
