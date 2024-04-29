86°F
Formula 1

Rooftop nightclub coming to Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building

An artist rendering of the planned LIV Las Vegas rooftop nightclub at the Formula One pit building for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Las Vegas Grand Prix.)
An artist rendering of the planned LIV Las Vegas rooftop nightclub at the Formula One pit building for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Las Vegas Grand Prix.)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 1:42 pm
 

Fontainebleau is partnering with the Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring a nightclub experience to the rooftop of the Formula One pit building for high-end race fans.

The LIV Paddock Cub rooftop, named after Fontainebleau’s LIV Las Vegas nightclub, will serve as the name of the open-air space planned for this year’s grand prix weekend, Nov. 21-23, race officials announced Monday.

LIV was created by Groot Hospitality and is operated by Fontainebleau. It will bring its nightlife experience to the rooftop, providing 360-degree views of pit lane, the start/finish line and the Las Vegas Strip. Paddock Club guests will have access to the roof, which will feature top-tier entertainment options.

“We’re always innovating to fuse Las Vegas’ dynamic elements with the thrill of the race, and this year, we’re leveling up the fan experience and bringing the city’s nightlife scene to life across the circuit,” F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc. chief commercial officer Emily Prazer said in a statement. “The Paddock Club Rooftop nightclub with Fontainebleau Las Vegas and LIV Las Vegas, a first in F1, perfectly encapsulates this vision.”

The experience won’t come cheap, however. Paddock Club tickets cost $15,000 for the event’s three-day run — the third most expensive tickets available. Tickets are also available for $25,000 and $35,000 for an even higher-end experience.

Racing action will take place at night on a 3.8-mile street circuit, mainly on public roadways, including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. There are spectator zones planned for various spots around the race track, with the Paddock Club serving as the highest-end option for racegoers.

The rooftop club will offer guests VIP bottle service and live sets from some of the top acts in today’s music scene. Table packages and the music lineup will be announced at a later date. LIV Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau location features a regular rotation of top music acts including John Summit, Metro Boomin’ and Dom Dolla.

“The Fontainebleau brand is rooted in a 70-year legacy of unparalleled luxury and entertainment,” Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing our signature touch of luxury hospitality to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

