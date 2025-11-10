Strip pedestrian bridge enclosures added ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Strip pedestrian bridge enclosures have been installed just a little over a week away from the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix returning to Southern Nevada.

Aluminum walls are installed to block the view of the Las Vegas Grand Prix race on a pedestrian bridge, connecting the Palazzo to the Treasure Island hotel-casino, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The installation of the bridge enclosures began last week and is slated to wrap up Wednesday morning, with only the Venetian bridge having installation work left. The modified pedestrian bridges block the view of the race from those walking across the structures and prevent objects from being tossed on the street as racing is occurring.

Bridges that will be enclosed ahead of race weekend connect Wynn and Venetian, Caesars Palace and Cromwell and Planet Hollywood and the Cosmopolitan.

In the first two years of the race, pedestrians have crowded the bridges and torn down portions of the shielding material placed on the windows looking to get a glimpse of F1 drivers flying down the Las Vegas Strip at over 200 mph.

“The permanent bridges that cross over Las Vegas Boulevard are the same plan as last year, so they are enclosed,” Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Las Vegas Grand Prix said. “That is really for public safety. With cars traveling below at very fast speeds, the last thing you want is anyone throwing any items down there.”

F1 is working in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police Department, to help manage the usage of the pedestrian bridges during race weekend. Metro police Monday didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on how they plan to regulate pedestrian bridge flow during race weekend.

The Strip pedestrian bridges will remain open 24/7 during race weekend.

A temporary pedestrian bridge built next to the temporary Flamingo Road vehicular bridge will only be open during race activity. Outside of that, pedestrians can cross the road using the existing crosswalks.

The crowding of people on the bridges creates a safety hazard and is not allowed and governed under Clark County ordinance. In 2024, the county passed an ordinance aimed at preventing people from stopping while on pedestrian bridges across Las Vegas Boulevard or crowding within 20 feet of the entryways to the structures.

The county said at the time of the ordinance passing that it was aimed at keeping pedestrians safe, while keeping continuous movement along the bridges.

Clark County declined to comment on the use of pedestrian bridges during grand prix weekend and deferred questions to race officials and Metro police.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.