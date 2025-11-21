Take a lap around the Las Vegas Grand Prix via truck tour

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix attendees have can take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit, but at much lower speeds than the over 210 mph the world’s best drivers do.

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix attendees can take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit, but at much lower speeds than the over 210 mph the world’s best drivers do.

Guided truck tours are available as part of select premium ticket packages, which offer fans the option to hop on the back of an open-air flatbed truck from the starting grid at the F1 pit building then wind around the course that includes the paddock area, Sphere and public roads consisting of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

This year’s rides include a view at the ever-growing guitar hotel tower that is being constructed as part of the Hard Rock Las Vegas being built on the site of the former Mirage.

The ride not only offers a firsthand view of what the circuit has to offer and a once in a lifetime chance to cruise a 1-mile stretch of the Strip sans traffic, it also includes a pair of expert tour guides on each ride, providing track history and pointing out various elements of the street circuit.

The guided track tours last about 15 minutes and usually take place at various times during race weekend and are available to fans who have high-end hospitality packages, such as the Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage, Wynn Grid Club and Papi Steak F1 Garage, which carry a price of at least $20,000.

